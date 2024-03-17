Trump Suggests He Will Compromise With Both Parties on Abortion

Former President Trump weighed in on one of the most controversial topics facing 2024 candidates as they head into the election year.

On Sunday, Trump suggested he would make a decision soon on where he stands regarding abortion, adding that he aims to make both political parties happy.

Advertisement

Trump previously promoted a ban on abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy except rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at risk.

“Pretty soon, I'm going to be making a decision. And I would like to see if we could do that at all. I would like to see if we could make both sides happy," Trump told Mediabuzz.

The Trump campaign pushed back following reports that the former president was considering a ban on the procedure.

However, they did not deny that Trump was pondering a 16-week ban, instead said that Trump would “sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with.”

“President Trump appointed strong Constitutionalist federal judges and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the decision back to the states, which others have tried to do for over 50 years,” campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was promoting a six-week ban on abortion during his 2024 campaign, Trump said that it was a "terrible thing and a terrible mistake.”

Trump defended his stance on abortion, saying that to get elected president, the candidate needs to make exceptions and hear both sides on the issue.

“If the Republicans spoke about it correctly, it never hurt me from the standpoint of elections. It hurt a lot of Republicans," Trump said. “But I tell people, No. 1, you have to go with your heart. You have to go with your heart. But beyond that, you also have to get elected, and if you don't have the three exceptions, I think it's very, very hard to get elected.”