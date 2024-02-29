We Know Who Trump Wants as the New Senate GOP Leader
Now Here's How Trump's Visit to the Southern Border Went

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 29, 2024 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The same day President Joe Biden trekked down to the southern border— for only the second time during his presidency— former President Trump made the trip to show the real consequences of Biden’s reckless policies. 

Trump unleashed a mountain of criticism on the Biden Administration for allowing nearly six million illegal migrants to cross into the United States without taking a single ounce of responsibility for the massive crisis they have created. 

“We had the most secure border and people weren’t coming because they knew they weren’t going to get in,” Trump said on Thursday. “And we weren’t promising free education, free medical, free everything. I mean, all the promises that are made, no wonder they come.” 

Trump was referring to Democrat-led states such as New York and California, which are handing out freebies to illegal migrants. 

New York recently announced they are giving away pre-paid credit cards with up to $1,000 that will be reloaded monthly to illegal aliens for food. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) revealed that illegal immigrants will have access to free healthcare. 

“I mean, you look at what this Governor ‘New-scum’ from California, isn’t that his name, ‘New-scum’? What he’s done to California is unbelievable,” Trump said of Newsom. “People are pouring in, they think they’re going to get medical aid. And our soldiers, our vets aren’t being taken care of.” 

Trump highlighted how Biden’s invasion has resulted in crime skyrocketing in just one year under the president’s term. 

"This is a Joe Biden invasion...Last year almost half of all ICE arrests were criminal aliens charged with more than 33,000 assaults, 3,000 robberies, 6,900 burglaries, and 7,500 weapons crimes. This is all migrant crime. 4,300 sex crimes,” he said. 

The former president accused Biden of having blood on his hands after a 22-year-old Georgia University nursing student was found dead after a Venezuelan illegal migrant murdered her in broad daylight while she was running. 

Trump was greeted with a warm welcome as he arrived in Eagle Pass, Texas from a flurry of supporters and those who are fed up with Biden's refusal to do his job. The former president was praised for visiting the epicenter of the border crisis, while on the other hand, Biden made the trip to Brownsville, Texas where the issue is much more stabilized. 

"My agents, they're mad as hell that President Biden went to Brownsville, Texas...rather than coming to Eagle Pass, Texas which has been the epicenter," Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd said, standing alongside Trump. 



