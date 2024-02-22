There's An Alarming Amount of Chinese Migrants Being Apprehended at the Southern Border

Hundreds of illegal Chinese migrants were apprehended at the southern border this week, resulting in Chinese immigration being on track to break records.

This week, over 200 illegal Chinese nationals were apprehended in San Diego, as President Joe Biden's immigration crisis continues to threaten the nation's national security risk.

Over the last three days, over 452 Chinese illegal migrants have been detained in California— exceeding the more than 450 apprehended in fiscal year 2021.

The 2023 fiscal year saw over 37,000 Chinese migrants encountered at the border, with a stunning 20,000 more nationals crossing the southern border since October.

Since Biden took office in 2021, the number of apprehensions of Chinese migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally skyrocketed from being in the single digits to thousands every month— resulting in a dramatic rise in Chinese apprehensions since the president's first month in office until now.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) warned that the influx of Chinese migrants is a "massive" national security risk for the United States.

Reports suggest a large percentage of Chinese migrants choose San Diego as their hub to illegally enter the United States because it's easier for them to avoid detection by Border Patrol agents in the Democrat-run state.

Fox News's Bill Melugin shared footage to social media that showed gaps in the border near the California city, making it easy for illegal migrants to sneak into the country.

NEW: We found one of the remote areas in Jacumba, CA where there is a gap in the border wall where migrants are able to cross into the US illegally with ease. Here, the wall ends yards away from a mountainside, leaving an entry point. MX authorities haven’t plugged this spot yet. pic.twitter.com/nMWqnTopcX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 20, 2024





NEW: Per CBP sources, there were another 208 Chinese nationals apprehended by Border Patrol in San Diego sector yesterday.

In the last 3 days alone, there have been 452 Chinese apprehended in San Diego sector.

Those 3 days are already more than all of the Chinese encountered in… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 20, 2024

"As I've spoken to different agencies about why some communities (groups of migrants) go one place and others go another, one: it depends on what cartel controls that pipeline," Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) told the Daily Mail. "It's very clear that the Sinaloa Cartel is the one controlling that operation and sending Chinese more towards the California corridor."

NEW: A Chinese man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ other Chinese nationals tells us they flew from Turkey into Tijuana before crossing. He said he is here for economic reasons and wants to work.

My producer @AlexandriaHrndz and I used Google Translate to communicate… pic.twitter.com/D4qeGXDDFD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 21, 2024

Apprehensions of Chinese migrants have nearly doubled the annual rate of any year before the Biden Administration took office, according to Border Patrol reports dating back to 2007.

Republicans have raised concerns about Chinese nationals getting into the U.S. as many of them have been found to have ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army.

Matches what we are seeing on the ground here. Huge amounts of Chinese. I had also never met anyone from Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan in my life…until several of their citizens climbed down a massive mountain into the U.S. illegally next to us yesterday. San Diego sector is wild… https://t.co/q8WbglsAwO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 21, 2024

NEW: Live in Jacumba, CA this AM, where there has been an explosion in Chinese crossing illegally.

CBP sources tell FOX 20,000+ Chinese have been encountered just since October 1st.

That’s up more than 4,000% over all of fiscal year 2021, when only 450 Chinese were encountered. pic.twitter.com/trBAr3lfFj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024



