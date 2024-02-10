Robert Malone Warns that Outlets Are Trying to Suppress Toxicity Risks from mRNA Vaccines

Dr. Robert Malone, who helped invent the mRNA technology, warns that scientists are downplaying the risks of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A paper published by Nature Reviews Drug Discovery revealed that the technology used in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine carries toxicity risks, including “lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration, and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs.”

Advertisement

Per the Epoch Times, several health officials claimed that spike protein found in the Moderna jab would naturally exit the body when the vaccines were rolled out. However, the paper found that not to be accurate.

The mRNA vaccines have multiple known side effects, including heart inflammation and severe allergic shock. Those may stem from hypersensitivity reactions, which can be elicited by “any LNP-mRNA component” but are most likely triggered by PEGlyated lipid nanoparticles, which is “the most potentially reactogenic component,” according to the scientists. Polyethylene glycol, or PEG, an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, is known to cause allergic reactions. Outside scientists are divided over the mechanism behind the heart inflammation, while Pfizer has posited that the LNPs are behind the issue. The scientists said that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is “safe and effective” and hailed the development of an updated vaccine as “[demonstrating] the rapid timeline for modifications with mRNA technology in the clinic.” Due to the “transient nature of mRNA,” however, “repeat administration may be necessary,” they said. The scientists later noted that reducing risks of toxicities with mRNA-based vaccines and drugs is necessary but “complicated.” That can be accomplished through a multipronged approach that includes advanced testing in laboratories and adjusts preclinical animal trials to better account for “differences in human and animal physiology."

Malone described the paper as being “propaganda,” referred to as a “limited hangout.”

“My most generous interpretation of the overall intent of the article is that this article summarizes and represents information concerning risks and toxicities of this platform technology, which Moderna wishes to have disclosed in a manner which puts the firm, its activities, and the underlying platform technology in the best possible light,” Malone said.