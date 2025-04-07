Trump Issues Massive Threat Against China After It Announces Retaliatory Tariffs

President Donald Trump isn’t backing down even after China issued retaliatory tariffs on American products.

Trump on Monday threatened to increase the existing tariff on Chinese imports by 50 percent if the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not lift the 34 percent retaliatory tariff it imposed on Sunday.

China now says Trump's tariffs are "bullying."



So, were China's tariffs "bullying" the United States?



The time of taking advantage of Americans needs to end.pic.twitter.com/8UwOVGN2hj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 7, 2025

Beijing’s latest tariffs were a response to Trump’s announcement about levying duties on several different nations. Trump’s 54 percent tariffs on Chinese imports were among the harshest he issued. At the time, China vowed to retaliate, but they could soon have reason to regret this move. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set.

The president added: “Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th.”

Trump further declared that “all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated” and that “Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Chinese regime announced its 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on Thursday, one day after Trump made his announcement. The tariffs apply to all American imports.

China’s Ministry of Finance blasted Trump’s announcement, saying it “does not comply with international trade rules, seriously harms China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical act of unilateral bullying.”

China’s tariffs are set to take effect this Thursday. The regime is also taking additional action against the U.S., including suspending certain agricultural imports and filing a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization.

“China has always been a staunch defender of the international economic and trade order and a firm supporter of the multilateral trading system,” said a CCP spokesman. The Chinese Commerce Ministry also said it would restrict exports of seven rare earth elements while blacklisting 11 American firms under its “unreliable entities” list.

Washington’s tariffs against China are set to take effect on Wednesday. “Combined with 20% in other levies that Trump has imposed on Chinese goods since returning to office in January, the total U.S. tariff on some Chinese goods is at least 54%,” NBC News reported.

If Trump follows through on his threat, the situation could get even worse for Beijing. Shortly after China threatened to retaliate, Trump wrote a post on Truth Social in which he said, “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!”