Here’s What Scott Jennings Is Thinking As All These Books About 2024 Campaign Come Out

Last Tuesday, "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," was released. It's just one of several books about the 2024 election, with Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's book also coming out next month. During CNN's Saturday morning edition of "Table for Five," Scott Jennings provided a rather telling reminder about what these books claim to reveal as his more liberal co-panelists and host Abby Phillip continued to relitigate then President Joe Biden's ouster and then Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to now President Donald Trump.

Initially, Phillip and the guests focused on the point about how former President Barack Obama wanted a mini primary, rather than for Biden to just endorse Harris as quickly as she did, with this book even claiming that Harris had to beg Biden to do so. Eventually, though, Phillip did mention the CNN debate that Biden and Trump on June 27, with the president being forced to drop out of the race by his fellow Democrats less than a month later.

"They had to have turned the clock back maybe four or five months before even the debate that Joe Biden bungled to get to a point where they could start to address what you're saying there. I think that's really fundamentally what happened," Phillip offered after SE Cupp lamented how "2024 was a mess" and these books are "all noise."

Van Lathan also chose to get into the "mess" of the 2024 campaign, though he too brought up Obama, in this case to criticize him for trying to bully young black men into voting for Harris and making it about how she's a woman.

When he jumped in, Jennings began by thanking Lathan. "Well, I was going to criticize President Obama, but you handled it. So thank you," he began, before pointing to the larger issues worth discussing. "These books, first of all, seeing that video of Kamala Harris and then these videos of Tim Walz the last few days, man, did we dodge a bullet. Lord have mercy," he added, before John Avalon briefly cut him off.

Kamala Harris delivers a speech about the current state of the U.S. at the ‘Leading Women Defined’ summit:



“There were many things we knew would happen… I’m not here to say I told you so.” pic.twitter.com/iOACWXtKnb — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2025

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the failed and poorly vetted running mate for Harris' 2024 campaign has been trying to raise his national profile with town hall events--ones he won't even do in his home state as governor--full of bizarre moments. Harris had also just recently had her "I told you so" moment before a crowd at the "Leading Women Defined" summit, with CNN having just played a clip.

"These books coming out, it can all be told now. I mean, I sat here all during the campaign and was assured 'Joe Biden was fine. Kamala Harris had the most organic, grassroots driven campaign. The Democrats were unified. We had a campaign of joy, and everything was hunky dory," Jennings pointed out. "That's what I was told night after night after night. And now all the books are coming out, and it's amazing because a lot of the people who were telling those lies are now going to get paid to write those books. It's crazy."

Cupp enthusiastically agreed with such an assessment, adding, "I think a lot of people feel that betrayal, being lied to their face about Biden's health, about the strength of the party."

Although the panel had to move on, Jennings did get one last word in there about how horrific the coverup of Biden was, and while he was still in office. "Our own government, our own government from the White House podium lied to us about his condition and covered it up. And even Ron Klain, the former chief of staff, is now saying things that are crazy when you read them today," Jennings also reminded.

While Jennings ran out of time, it's worth mentioning then White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre specifically by name, and how much she gaslighted the White House press corps and the American people, even claiming that those bringing up video evidence of Biden's decline were guilty of "cheap fakes."

