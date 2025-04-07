Someone Made Another Peculiar Observation About These Anti-Trump/Elon Protests

The anti-Elon Musk/Donald Trump protests over the weekend were insane. As we noted before, it was mostly relegated to blue enclaves. It’s not a Tea Party moment for Democrats, who couldn’t even explain their protest signs without reading off a script. I’m not kidding.

Trump’s head was carried around by someone dressed as Lady Liberty. I feel this weekend just provided Democrats an excuse to draw a swastika and not get canceled over it. It’s a coping mechanism for Democrats. They have every right to whine and moan about not being able to beat Trump, but everyone else is moving on with their lives. Yet, someone noticed something very peculiar about the protests besides their poor attendance: they’re old. A lot of these protests were littered with mostly old people, which some were saying, if this holds, could mean the Democrats could die off in a generation.

OMG when asked why these protestors were there, a guy had to whip out a script and read off a reason. Clowns. All of them. pic.twitter.com/9o6jeizoNz — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 6, 2025

Anti Trump protest in Charles Town, WV. About 200 people, not paid protestors, but the median age appears to be about 70. pic.twitter.com/ygFoKa8Ybn — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 5, 2025

I've spent the day studying pictures of these "protests" across the nation.



The OP is correct: the median age appears to be about 70, and that's across the entire nation.



I also notice an almost complete lack of black and Latino people.



The Democrat Party may not exist in ten… https://t.co/LATPyB7Nw9 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 5, 2025

That is not the case—there are plenty of young Democrats who can fill the gaps in the rank-and-file. They’re also more insane, virulently antisemitic, and so loony Left that they’ve become cartoon characters. It's a safe bet to think that Democrats won't die off. If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

When Republicans lose an election, we take a deep breath, figure out what we need to do better next time, and go back to our 9 to 5 jobs so we can provide for our families and pay the taxes that keep the country running.



When Democrats lose an election, they go out in the… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 6, 2025

There were also young people at these rallies, but yes, there are a lot of old weird fogeys out there protesting an initiative to expose and stomp out government waste, fraud, and abuse.