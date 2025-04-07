So, That's How The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg Got Added to That Signal Chat
Tipsheet

Someone Made Another Peculiar Observation About These Anti-Trump/Elon Protests

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 07, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The anti-Elon Musk/Donald Trump protests over the weekend were insane. As we noted before, it was mostly relegated to blue enclaves. It’s not a Tea Party moment for Democrats, who couldn’t even explain their protest signs without reading off a script. I’m not kidding.

Trump’s head was carried around by someone dressed as Lady Liberty. I feel this weekend just provided Democrats an excuse to draw a swastika and not get canceled over it. It’s a coping mechanism for Democrats. They have every right to whine and moan about not being able to beat Trump, but everyone else is moving on with their lives. Yet, someone noticed something very peculiar about the protests besides their poor attendance: they’re old. A lot of these protests were littered with mostly old people, which some were saying, if this holds, could mean the Democrats could die off in a generation.

That is not the case—there are plenty of young Democrats who can fill the gaps in the rank-and-file. They’re also more insane, virulently antisemitic, and so loony Left that they’ve become cartoon characters. It's a safe bet to think that Democrats won't die off. If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is. 

There were also young people at these rallies, but yes, there are a lot of old weird fogeys out there protesting an initiative to expose and stomp out government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

