Rapper Blasts NYC for $50 Million Pre-Paid Credit Cards for Illegal Migrants: 'Maybe Trump Is the Answer'

Ahh, Democrats are handing out freebies to illegal migrants, enticing them to want to stay in the United States once again.

Famous rapper 50 Cent is criticizing New York City for handing out pre-paid credit cards to illegal migrants as part of a $53 million pilot program that will house families who are living in the U.S. illegally.

"WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works somebody explain,” the rapper wrote on X. “Can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

In 2020, 50 Cent endorsed Trump for president in fear of having his taxes raised.

"I don’t want to be 20cent” under Biden the rapper said during the campaign.

Over 500 immigrant families at the city's Roosevelt Hotel will receive pre-paid credit cards to help them buy food and daily necessities. The program is designed to replace the current food service provided at the hotel.

The cards will only be allowed to be used at local bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores in the city. Illegal migrants who qualify for the program will be forced to sign an affidavit stating they will only spend the money on food and baby supplies— or else they lose access to the funds.

A spokesperson for Democrat Mayor Eric Adams claimed the program will save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.

"Not only will this provide families with the ability to purchase fresh food for their culturally relevant diets and the baby supplies of their choosing, but the pilot program is expected to save New York City more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually," the spokesperson for Adams told the New York Post.

The report states that the amount each illegal migrant family receives will depend on the size of their family and how much income they have. For example, a family of four may be provided $1,000 each month or $35 per day for food. The cards are replenished every 28 days.

When people illegally come into the United States, they should be removed. Period. But with the election nearing the corner and Democrats wanting perpetual political power, that's not how they operate. Instead, they ship millions of illegal migrants to the U.S. and give them free money, food, and shelter— allowing them to stay in the country for as long as they would like as long as they vote for them.

The $53 million has to be coming from somewhere— and that somewhere is almost guaranteed to be coming from other social programs, such as those used to serve the city's Black residents, which is why President Joe Biden is struggling to keep the vote of Black Americans.

City officials said that if the pilot program is successful, it will be expanded to all illegal immigrant families staying in hotels around the city— which is currently 15,000.

Since 2022, more than 150,000 illegal migrants have arrived in Manhattan, overwhelming the city's resources. Adams has repeatedly called on the federal government for assistance and declared the city to be in a humanitarian crisis. He initially said Biden's border crisis would cost the Big Apple $12 billion over three years.