Biden Admits the U.S. Border Is Not Secure, But There’s a Catch

After three years of insisting the southern border is closed, President Joe Biden admits his open-door policies have caused the border not to be secure.

Since entering office, the Biden Administration has lied and gaslit Americans on the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, telling them there is nothing to worry about despite catastrophic surges in illegal aliens pouring into the country.

However, Biden finally admitted what we all have been waiting to hear: “The border is not secure.”

But there is a catch.

While speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Biden was asked if he thought it was unconstitutional for House Republicans to try and impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In typical Biden fashion, he was confused by the question.

“I don’t get it,” Biden responded.

“Do you think it’s unconstitutional?” the reporter asked. Biden did not respond, so the reporter asked if the president thought the border was secure.

“No, it’s not,” Biden responded. “I haven’t believed that for the last ten years. And I’ve said it for the last ten years. Give me the money.”

The catch: Biden doesn’t believe it’s his reckless open-door policies in which illegal aliens are practically walking into the U.S. on a rolled-out red carpet under. Instead, he blamed the ongoing immigration crisis on a lack of funding.

The president’s comments come at a time when Democrats are pleading with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to work with them on a bipartisan border deal. They are urging Johnson to accept a bipartisan package that is currently being drafted in the Senate, which would pair some border and migration policy changes with aid to Ukraine— despite the millions already sent to the country.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, there have been more than 300,000 illegal migrant encounters in December 2023 alone— reaching unimaginable levels.

Biden's border crisis has exceeded a staggering 13 million illegal aliens that are now in the United States. Meanwhile, Arizona's Tucson sector doubled in October compared to the year before, with Customs Border Patrol agents encountering 55,224 migrants in October 2023 compared to 22,938 encounters in October 2022.

