Republicans Support Biden's Airstrikes In Yemen, While Democrats Oppose It

In a rare move, several Republicans are showing support for President Joe Biden's decision to launch airstrikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen, while Democrats oppose it.

On Thursday night, Biden announced in a statement that the United States led a coordinated airstrike in Yemen with the U.K., followed by support from Canada, Australia, and Bahrain.

The president said the targets were "used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised Biden's move, saying the decision to use military force against Iranian proxies was long overdue.

"I welcome the U.S. and coalition operations against the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists responsible for violently disrupting international commerce in the Red Sea and attacking American vessels," McConnell said. "I am hopeful these operations mark an enduring shift in the Biden Administration's approach to Iran and its proxies. To restore deterrence and change Iran's calculus, Iranian leaders themselves must believe that they will pay a meaningful price unless they abandon their worldwide campaign of terror."

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mike McCaul (R-TX) said that he was pleased with Biden for finally taking action against the Iran-backed Houthis following weeks of instability in the Red Sea. He said the president's decision marks the nation's path to "restore deterrence."

In addition, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss) said the strikes were "a good first step toward restoring deterrence in the Red Sea." However, he did accuse the Biden Administration of contributing to the hostile situation in the Red Sea, adding that the airstrikes were long overdue.

Meanwhile, Democrats slammed Biden for striking Houthi positions in Yemen without getting Congressional approval first.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said, "The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict."

Rep. Val Hoyle (D-Ore) criticized the Biden Administration for defying the Constitution, reiterating that Congress did not authorize the airstrikes.

"The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party," Hoyle said.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) claimed that by bypassing Congress, Biden could lead the U.S. into more foreign conflicts.

"The United States cannot risk getting entangled into another decades-long conflict without Congressional authorization. The White House must work with Congress before continuing these airstrikes in Yemen," Pocan wrote on X.