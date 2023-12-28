Mexico Finally Met About the Border Crisis and Made a Ridiculous Demand
Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else
Weak: Here's Team Biden's Latest Response to the Houthis, Who Keep Attacking Ships
The Border Burns While Biden Sits in the Sun
Why Marilyn Mosby Is at Risk of Losing Her Law License
We All Knew Nikki Haley Would Get Dragged for Her Civil War Remarks
Claudine Gay Was Pretty Cagey About Her 2001 Research Paper That Got Her...
Nearly 0% GOP Journalists, the Sports Leader Silenced Steele on Swimmers, and What...
Christians in Nigeria Massacred in Christmas Weekend Terror Attacks
Sanctuary City Mayor Says 'Entire Country Now at Stake' Due to Illegal Immigration...
Why the Biden Admin Is Targeting This Christian University Again
Here's Why a Transgender Model Is Suing This NYC-Based Modeling Agency
The Results Are in: Charter School Students Outperform Public School Peers in This...
Federal Judge Blocks Law Protecting Children From So-Called 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Tipsheet

Canada Forcing Employers to Provide Tampons In Government-Controlled Men's Restrooms

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 28, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is forcing all federally regulated employers to provide feminine hygiene products to be placed in men's bathrooms in an attempt to accommodate transgender employees. 

Advertisement

The Left-wing administration will also mandate the iconic Parliament Hill, federal public service departments, crown corporations, banks, airports, and train yards to provide tampons and menstrual pads in all-male restrooms. 

The amendment was announced in May but went into effect on December 15. It states that feminine hygiene products must be placed in all restrooms regardless of gender to make transgender people more "comfortable." 

The regulations specify that menstrual products must be in all toilet rooms, regardless of their marked gender. This means that every female-identified, male-identified, and all-gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products. Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender. Employers must also make sure a covered container for the disposal of menstrual products is provided. A disposal container must be placed in each toilet room that has one toilet. In rooms with multiple toilets, a disposal container must be in each toilet stall.

In 2020, Rachel Ettinger, founder of Here For Her, proposed the petition-- which was later submitted to the House of Commons by her Member of Parliament. 

"We have to look at menstrual products as a necessity item, just like toilet paper," she said. "You can't provide a truly inclusive space for your employees without providing menstrual products. Not only women or those who identify as women menstruate. Trans men, gender non-conforming, and two-spirit folks menstruate as well, and everyone who menstruates deserves to menstruate with dignity."

Recommended

Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The woke Canadian government claims that feminine hygiene products are "essential" and "enable menstruating persons to take part fully in the workforce and society at large."

However, critics of the policy argue it will lead to unnecessary expenses and the misuse of taxpayer's dollars. 

Former Canadian conservative Sen. Linda Frum blasted Trudeau's administration, arguing that men do not menstruate. 


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Why Marilyn Mosby Is at Risk of Losing Her Law License Matt Vespa
Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else Katie Pavlich
Mexico Finally Met About the Border Crisis and Made a Ridiculous Demand Katie Pavlich
Sage Steele Reveals the Subject ESPN Told Her She Couldn't Talk About Anymore Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Advertisement