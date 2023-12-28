Canada Forcing Employers to Provide Tampons In Government-Controlled Men's Restrooms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is forcing all federally regulated employers to provide feminine hygiene products to be placed in men's bathrooms in an attempt to accommodate transgender employees.

The Left-wing administration will also mandate the iconic Parliament Hill, federal public service departments, crown corporations, banks, airports, and train yards to provide tampons and menstrual pads in all-male restrooms.

The amendment was announced in May but went into effect on December 15. It states that feminine hygiene products must be placed in all restrooms regardless of gender to make transgender people more "comfortable."

The regulations specify that menstrual products must be in all toilet rooms, regardless of their marked gender. This means that every female-identified, male-identified, and all-gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products. Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender. Employers must also make sure a covered container for the disposal of menstrual products is provided. A disposal container must be placed in each toilet room that has one toilet. In rooms with multiple toilets, a disposal container must be in each toilet stall.

In 2020, Rachel Ettinger, founder of Here For Her, proposed the petition-- which was later submitted to the House of Commons by her Member of Parliament.

"We have to look at menstrual products as a necessity item, just like toilet paper," she said. "You can't provide a truly inclusive space for your employees without providing menstrual products. Not only women or those who identify as women menstruate. Trans men, gender non-conforming, and two-spirit folks menstruate as well, and everyone who menstruates deserves to menstruate with dignity."

The woke Canadian government claims that feminine hygiene products are "essential" and "enable menstruating persons to take part fully in the workforce and society at large."

However, critics of the policy argue it will lead to unnecessary expenses and the misuse of taxpayer's dollars.

Former Canadian conservative Sen. Linda Frum blasted Trudeau's administration, arguing that men do not menstruate.

Back in the day, when only women menstruated we had to pay for our own products. But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all Men's washrooms in all federal workplaces including Parliament Hill —where this photo was taken today.




