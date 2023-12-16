These Five Democrats Support Joe Biden's Impeachment

This week, the House voted to formally approve the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as part of a months-long probe led by the GOP claiming he has used his political power to make his family billions through shady foreign businesses.

While speaking to NewsMax TV's "Wake Up America," Rob Finnerty, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), and five other fellow Democrats say they are willing to look at an impeachment case against Biden.

Mullin insisted that the Senate covers both Republican and Democrat issues fairly. If the "House sends us over an airtight case, that it completely easily points to the president breaking the law in treason, misdemeanor, high crime, that they would try it just like they would any other case, and go into it without a bipartisan look. But with a criminal look."

The Republican alluded that several Democrats privately told him they would vote in favor of impeachment against Biden should the opportunity arise as follows:

Finnerty said, "Have any Democratic senators mentioned to you off the record again that they would look at this fairly and objectively?" Mullin said, "Yes. Finnerty said, "I'm talking about a yes vote on impeaching the president if it gets there." Mullin said, "They said if it was a convictable offense, they would definitely be looking to convict. OK, in a not as I said, a non bipartisan look, I've had that conversation with five. I will not name them because I don't want to put them in a position but with five separate senators. All five of them have said the exact same thing." Finnerty said, "Five. Democrats who are open to voting for impeachment." Mullin said, "Yes." Finnerty said, "OK, well, that would be interesting."

On Wednesday, every Republican voted in favor of the measure, with all present Democrats voting against it in a 221 to 212 vote.

Biden called the impeachment inquiry "baseless" and accused Republicans of preventing his administration from taking action to solve the crisis at the southern border.