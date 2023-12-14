Biden's Border Crisis Just Keeps Getting Worse, 13 Million Illegal Aliens Now In U.S.

As the 2024 election rounds the corner, President Joe Biden's border crisis is at the forefront of voter's minds— which has exceeded a staggering 13 million illegal aliens now in the United States.

According to a new report, the growing number of "gotaways" has reached a record high as migrants illegally enter the U.S. through the southern border.

Steven Camarota, the research director for the Center for Immigration Studies, said that there are now nearly 50 million foreign-born citizens in the U.S.— driven solely based on the Biden Administration's open border policies. This number is far more than the government previously expected. He said this is the most significant percentage of foreign-born immigrants in the U.S. the country has ever seen.

However, Camarota said that number is just an estimate and could be much larger than recorded. His report also found that illegal border crossings under Biden have exceeded far beyond the presidencies of Obama and Bush.

Could the number be bigger than we think? Yes. Could it be a million, maybe even two million bigger than we think? Yes," he said. "Focusing on the period after President Biden took office in January 2021 shows an increase of 4.5 million. The increase during Biden's first 34 months is unprecedented. What is so striking about the recent run-up in the number of immigrants is that the increase represents a net change, not merely a new inflow. Looking at each presidency shows that growth since the start of the Biden administration is dramatically higher. So far, it has averaged 137,000 a month since President Biden took office compared to 42,000 a month during Trump's presidency before COVID-19 hit — January 2017 to February 2020. The average increase during Biden's presidency is nearly double the 76,000-a-month average during Obama's second term and significantly more than double the average increase of 59,000 in Obama's first term. If Obama's presidency is taken as a whole, growth averaged about 68,000 per month. Averaging many months together reduces month-to-month fluctuation and shows that the pace of growth during the Biden administration has been much higher than his immediate predecessors.

Meanwhile, as Biden's unwillingness to secure the border continues to wreak havoc on the U.S., experts are warning that the crisis is exposing the country to a Chinese security risk.

NewsNation footage caught Chinese migrants being encountered in California, confirming Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data indicating that encounters with Chinese migrants at the U.S. border are on the rise.

The outlet points out that there is a "sabotage risk" of potentially dangerous entrants, which has caused concerns that the next major terrorist attack could take place in the United States.

"It took only 19 terrorists on 9/11 to kill 2,977 Americans in one day, and what we're allowing is thousands of potential saboteurs into our country. There are no words to describe the Biden policy," Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute senior fellow, told Mornings With Maria.

Chang also pointed out that "a lot" of "pro-Iran elements" exist in the State Department and National Security Council.

"You've got to remember that 9/11 deal this year when President Biden gave clemency to five Iranian operatives. Only two of them decided to go back to Iran. Three were released into the U.S. And, remember, we're still providing Secret Service protection to mid-level Trump officials because they're under threat of assassination by Iranian operatives," he added.