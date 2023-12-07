CNN Caught Editing Trump Clip to Fit Their Leftist Agenda

CNN will go to extreme measures to make former President Trump out to be the bad guy, and one guest just called them out on it.

This week, CNN guest and Republican strategist Lee Carter caught the liberal network selectively editing a clip where Trump said he would be a “dictator” only on “day one” of his presidency, clearly mocking those who claim his policies are draconian.

During a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump was asked to promise he would never use his power for retribution.

“Except for day one,” Trump replied. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill…We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling; after that, I’m not a dictator.”

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Alayna Treene discussed the clip, failing to provide any context for Trump’s remarks.

In response, Carter called out the liberal hosts for purposely portraying Trump as a villain.

“To be fair, that soundbite, out of context, is terrifying, but when you hear what he was trying to say overall, he was kind of, sort of, like, as some communicators do, lean into criticism and say, ‘I’ll only be a dictator in as much as I’m going to close the borders and I’m going to start drilling for oil again, after that, no, I promise you I’m not going to do anything’–” Carter said.

Are you saying people shouldn’t believe him?” Harlow asked. “Look at the policies he’s laid out.”

“Well, what I’m saying is I don’t think that what he meant to say was, ‘I am really going to be a dictator at that moment,’” Carter said. “That’s not what he was saying. He was saying, ‘I’m going to be a dictator on day one under these two terms.’

“And I think the American people, and certainly his supporters, aren’t going to hear him as saying, ‘I was going to be a dictator.’ This is very much like in 2016, everybody said he’s an outsider, he’s got no experience, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m an outsider with no experience. I’m gonna blow things up in D.C.’ He’s got that kind of a way about him.”

“And he did,” Harlow interrupted.

Other outlets, such as NBC News and the Guardian, also twisted Trump’s words, printing headlines that made it appear that the former president was on his way to becoming the next Hitler. But we all know this is not true, and we cannot trust liberal media outlets for this exact reason.