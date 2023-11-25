Townhall's Black Friday Blowout Sale
You Won't Believe How Much the Northern Border Saw In Illegal Crossings

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 25, 2023 4:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The southern border is not the only one reaping the downfall effects of President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies. The Northern border has also seen a record-breaking surge in illegal crossings. 

According to data, the United States' northern border with Canada saw a 550 percent increase in migrant apprehensions in the last fiscal year. 

There were 6,925 apprehensions in the Swanton sector in fiscal year 2023 between October 2022 and September 2023. This is compared to 1,000 in the same sector the previous year, covering New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont, and just 365 in FY 2021.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia hit the panic button and requested Border Patrol agents to volunteer to transfer up north.

Garcia also warned that human traffickers are taking advantage of desperate asylum seekers due to the cold weather in the north. 

The illegal aliens are arriving from 79 different countries, including countries from which migrants originated: Mexico, India, Venezuela, Haiti, and Romania.

Border officials have highlighted that significant parts of the 5,000-mile-long Northern border, which only has 115 ports of entry, are severely understaffed compared to the southern border. 

"Due to the increased numbers, stations are task saturated with processing large groups, which has contributed to gotaway events, pedestrian and vehicle incursions," Garcia said earlier this year. 

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA.), co-chair of the Northern Border Security Caucus, warned of the high risks of drugs that come through the border. 

"You don't have to worry about coming through a jungle, you just walk across," Kelly told Fox News Digital. "There's not a river that you have to get across; there's really nothing there to keep people from coming over."


