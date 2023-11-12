Tim Scott Drops Out of 2024 Race

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest GOP presidential candidate to drop out of the race.

On Sunday night, Scott announced on an episode of "Sunday Night In America" with Trey Gowdy that he has decided to exit from the 2024 race.

"I love America more today than I did on May 22nd, but when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign," Scott said. "I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me, Not now, Tim."

Scott launched his presidential campaign in May in which he has campaigned primarily on an optimistic message that drew on his personal story as someone raised by a single mother who came to be the only sitting Black Republican senator.

The news comes just three days after the third GOP debate and a week after former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race.

Over the summer, Scott showed some signs of momentum in early state polling briefly as the Florida governor struggled to narrow the gap between himself and former President Trump. But the South Carolina Republican was unable to capitalize on that momentum during the Republican presidential debates, particularly during the first debate when he was largely in the background as candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, and Haley clashed. And though Scott enjoyed a campaign war chest of $22 million when he entered the race – money he accumulated while fundraising as a senator – his campaign also grappled with a high cash burn rate.

During the interview, Scott said he was not interested in endorsing one of his former rivals, advising voters as they decide who to cast their ballot on come this time next year.

"I'm going to recommend that the voters study each candidate and their candidacies and frankly, their past and make a decision for the future of the country," Scott said. "The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse."