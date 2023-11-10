Leftists AG Letitia James Faces Heat for Attending Trump's Trial

New York Attorney General Letitia James faces criticism after making several appearances at former President Trump's civil trial— something AGs don't usually attend.

After suing Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization last year, James made at least five appearances at the courthouse in New York City last week. However, after reports surfaced criticizing her attendance on Thursday, she was a no-show.

More on James' inappropriate and unusual appearances at the trial from Fox News legal editor Kerri Kupec Urbahn:

It is so inappropriate and so highly unusual. Attorneys general do not attend trials. They just don't. The fact that she is going every day – on the taxpayers' dime – putting aside every other thing she has to do to sit there in the front row, to smile, after she campaigned on going against Donald Trump, it's to be in the shot, to make statements to the press and just further bolsters the widespread frustration that this is a political witch hunt.

The Democrat AG alleges that Trump misled banks and others about the value of his assets. Earlier this week, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified that she was neither aware nor involved in discussions surrounding her father's financial holdings.

Before recessing for the weekend, the 45th president's legal team asked the judge to make a directed verdict and end the trial. They claim James' office has failed to prove its case because there is no evidence of fraud, no victims, and no violations of covenants.

James has continued to fuel her political persecution of Trump outside of the courthouse as well.

She wrote on social media that "Donald Trump will continue to lie and claim that he did nothing wrong," adding that "the truth is we already proved he committed years of financial fraud, and there are consequences for breaking the law."

However, social media users were quick to call out the hypocritical Democrat regarding her own financials.

