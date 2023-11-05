Fellow Democrat Challenges Anti-Israel Lefty Squad Members

There are few things Republicans and Democrats come together on, and supporting Israel amid Hamas's October 7 surprise attack seems to be one of them.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) criticized U.S. policy toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming he has "no achievable goals in Gaza."

Over the weekend, Omar said that something "doesn't add up" in Israel's war against Hamas terrorists, saying that a "ground invasion risks regional war."

"U.S. policy is essentially that Netanyahu has no achievable goals in Gaza, and a ground invasion risks regional war, including potential U.S. troops. And also we should give him $14 billion in weapons with no restrictions, and say there are no red lines as he bombs refugee camps," Omar tweeted.

Omar has been an outspoke opponent of Israel's government since the attack, taking sides with Gaza despite thousands being killed, raped or tortured.

The radical Squad member joined about a dozen other Democrats in the House in co-sponsoring a resolution that called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. She also voted against a separate resolution that called on U.S. universities to condemn antisemitism on campuses, ensuring that Jewish faculty and students could exercise free speech without intimidation or fear.

Meanwhile, progressive Rep. Rashida (D-Mich.) also joined Omar's stance in siding with the terrorist country.

She criticized President Joe Biden, accusing him of "support[ing] the genocide of the Palestinian people" amid his support for Israel— despite the president sending millions in so-called "humanitarian aid" to Palestine.

This comes as well-financed pro-Israel Democrats are looking to oust anti-Israel Squad members from their posts over their views about the Jewish country.

According to the Jewish Insider, Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney of St. Louis County, announced plans to no longer challenge GOP Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO.) and instead take radical Dem Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO.).

"As a country, we have to be reliable partners. We have to stand by our fellow democracies, and we have to stand against terrorism," Bell said. "Hamas is a terrorist organization, and I will not waver in my support for Israel."

While announcing his candidacy, Bell declared that the U.S. cannot "give aid and comfort to terrorist organizations," noting that Bush voted against funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The Democrat also highlighted the fact that enemies of the U.S. "pay attention" to diversions among the nation, saying that terrorist groups, such as Hamas, "want propaganda to try and create confusion and disinformation."