Did You See How CNN Framed the Story About the Foiled Houston Terror...
Hamas Might Have Gunned Down Scores of Civilians And Tried to Blame Israel...
Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas
The Crime Wave In America Is Crippling Our Nation
Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Insecurity
Israel and Palestine – History, Painful Present, and Hope
Liberal Media Warns Against Speaker Johnson for Being a Christian
Leftist Bernie Sanders Calls On Israel to 'Stop the Slaughter of Innocent People'
Decentralizing Acquisition: Lessons from the Ukrainian Battlefield
Navigating the Storm: The Unseen Impact of Soaring Interest Rates on Everyday Consumers
The Left’s Appalling Reaction to Hamas’ Terrorism Campaign iI a Product of Our...
The Clear and Present Danger Under Joe Biden...and How to Fix It
Thank Veterans For Their Service. Then Ask Them About It.
Biden’s Foreign Policy Fumbles Are Funding Terror Against America and Our Allies
Tipsheet

Illegal Alien, Wanted for Terrorism, Arrested Near 9/11 Memorial

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 04, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File

Thousands of migrants have entered the United States illegally since President Joe Biden took office, many being a threat to Americans as terrorists are freely allowed to cross the border, no questions asked. 

Advertisement

This week, according to a report, an illegal alien wanted for terrorism in Senegal was arrested near New York City's One World Trade Center after being released into the U.S. by Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

More from Breitbart News:

An illegal alien — from either the Islamic Republic of Mauritania or Senegal — arrived at the United States–Mexico border on Oct. 3 near Lukeville, Arizona. The illegal alien was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the United States interior. A week later, ICE agents in New York City were notified by Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Counter Terrorism Division that the illegal alien was wanted in Senegal for terrorist activities. At that point, the illegal alien had traveled to New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to work with ICE agents seeking to have criminal illegal aliens deported. About a week after ICE agents were notified of the illegal alien's warrants in Senegal for terrorism, they arrested him outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan — just a few blocks from One World Trade Center.

The incident comes as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly confirmed that illegal migrants who are deemed "national security threats" are arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and then deported.

Recommended

Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

However, in the last year, nearly 150 illegal aliens on the federal government's "Terrorism Watch List" have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. Additionally, about 61,500 "Special Interest Aliens" were released into the U.S. by the DHS. 

The National Security Council's John Kirby has downplayed questions about the threat of terrorists crossing the border, posing the risk of a potential attack on the U.S. 

"We are always concerned about the potential presence on U.S. soil of terrorists coming from overseas; that's something we're always worried about," Kirby said, skirting around the question. 

Nearly 400 individuals on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended while attempting to enter the U.S. The FBI said that it is currently looking for potential members of an ISIS terrorist ring that was smuggled into the country.

But no, if you ask the Biden Administration, there is no crisis at the southern border. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Hamas Might Have Gunned Down Scores of Civilians And Tried to Blame Israel for It Matt Vespa
FBI Foils What Could've Been a Horrific Terror Attack in Houston By a Radical Jordanian Matt Vespa
The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
One Sick War Victor Davis Hanson
Who’s Pulling Biden’s Puppet Strings? NBC Just Gave Us a Clue. Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Explains Once Again Why Liberals Are Idiots for Siding With Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement