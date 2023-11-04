Illegal Alien, Wanted for Terrorism, Arrested Near 9/11 Memorial

Thousands of migrants have entered the United States illegally since President Joe Biden took office, many being a threat to Americans as terrorists are freely allowed to cross the border, no questions asked.

This week, according to a report, an illegal alien wanted for terrorism in Senegal was arrested near New York City's One World Trade Center after being released into the U.S. by Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

An illegal alien — from either the Islamic Republic of Mauritania or Senegal — arrived at the United States–Mexico border on Oct. 3 near Lukeville, Arizona. The illegal alien was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the United States interior. A week later, ICE agents in New York City were notified by Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Counter Terrorism Division that the illegal alien was wanted in Senegal for terrorist activities. At that point, the illegal alien had traveled to New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to work with ICE agents seeking to have criminal illegal aliens deported. About a week after ICE agents were notified of the illegal alien's warrants in Senegal for terrorism, they arrested him outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan — just a few blocks from One World Trade Center.

The incident comes as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly confirmed that illegal migrants who are deemed "national security threats" are arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and then deported.

However, in the last year, nearly 150 illegal aliens on the federal government's "Terrorism Watch List" have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. Additionally, about 61,500 "Special Interest Aliens" were released into the U.S. by the DHS.

The National Security Council's John Kirby has downplayed questions about the threat of terrorists crossing the border, posing the risk of a potential attack on the U.S.

"We are always concerned about the potential presence on U.S. soil of terrorists coming from overseas; that's something we're always worried about," Kirby said, skirting around the question.

Nearly 400 individuals on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended while attempting to enter the U.S. The FBI said that it is currently looking for potential members of an ISIS terrorist ring that was smuggled into the country.

But no, if you ask the Biden Administration, there is no crisis at the southern border.