VIP
Jeff Bezos Responds to Whiny Libs Angered by WaPo's Editorial Changes
Why the Dems' Reaction to Trump's Speech to Congress Might Be a Huge...
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Effort to Freeze Foreign Aid
Democratic Lawmaker Dies Hours After Attending Trump's Speech
The President's Speech to Congress - and America
VIP
Jocelyn Nungaray’s Mother Reacts to Democratic Party's Refusal to Honor Her Daughter
There's One 'Simple Reason' for Zelenskyy's Letter to Trump
This May Be the Most Absurd Line From the Democratic Rebuttal to Trump's...
DC Mayor Has an Update on the Black Lives Matter Plaza
Rubio Imposes Visa Restrictions on Foreign Officials Aiding Illegal Immigration
Trump Gives an Update on His Promise on Take Back the Panama Canal
VIP
Poll: Europeans Strongly Support More Aid to Ukraine...With a Big Asterisk
Trump Has a Message for Greenland
These Democrat Women Were Ridiculous at Trump's Address to Joint Session of Congress
Tipsheet

Latest SCOTUS Ruling Leaves Justice Alito 'Stunned'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 05, 2025 11:15 AM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday morning to uphold a lower court ruling forcing the Trump administration to reinstate billions of dollars in foreign aid. 

Advertisement

The move left Justice Samuel Alito "stunned." 

 "Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic ‘No,’ but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned," Alito wrote in the dissent, joined by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas. 

"Today, the Court makes a most unfortunate misstep that rewards an act of judicial hubris and imposes a $2 billion penalty on American taxpayers. The District Court has made plain its frustration with the Government, and respondents raise serious concerns about nonpayment for completed work. But the relief ordered is, quite simply, too extreme a response. A federal court has many tools to address a party’s supposed nonfeasance. Self-aggrandizement of its jurisdiction is not one of them. I would chart a different path than the Court does today, so I must respectfully dissent," Alito continued. 

Recommended

There's One 'Simple Reason' for Zelenskyy's Letter to Trump Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

During his joint address to Congress Tuesday night, President Donald Trump vowed to continue cutting wasteful spending on behalf of the American taxpayer. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's One 'Simple Reason' for Zelenskyy's Letter to Trump Leah Barkoukis
Democratic Lawmaker Dies Hours After Attending Trump's Speech Jeff Charles
Why the Dems' Reaction to Trump's Speech to Congress Might Be a Huge Boost for Him Matt Vespa
By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Latest Idea Just Blew Up in His Face Matt Vespa
This May Be the Most Absurd Line From the Democratic Rebuttal to Trump's Speech Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's One 'Simple Reason' for Zelenskyy's Letter to Trump Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement