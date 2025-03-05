Latest SCOTUS Ruling Leaves Justice Alito 'Stunned'

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday morning to uphold a lower court ruling forcing the Trump administration to reinstate billions of dollars in foreign aid.

Advertisement

The move left Justice Samuel Alito "stunned."

"Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic ‘No,’ but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned," Alito wrote in the dissent, joined by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas.

"Today, the Court makes a most unfortunate misstep that rewards an act of judicial hubris and imposes a $2 billion penalty on American taxpayers. The District Court has made plain its frustration with the Government, and respondents raise serious concerns about nonpayment for completed work. But the relief ordered is, quite simply, too extreme a response. A federal court has many tools to address a party’s supposed nonfeasance. Self-aggrandizement of its jurisdiction is not one of them. I would chart a different path than the Court does today, so I must respectfully dissent," Alito continued.

During his joint address to Congress Tuesday night, President Donald Trump vowed to continue cutting wasteful spending on behalf of the American taxpayer.

🚨 HUGE standing ovation for DOGE and @elonmusk!



President Trump: "Everybody here, even this side (Democrats), appreciates it I believe. They just don't want to admit that!" pic.twitter.com/YpjX904GTv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025