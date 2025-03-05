By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Media Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress

The liberal media reaction to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress was predictable. Yet, with the legacy press dying off in influence and power, and what they consider to be top-tier talent either leaving or getting fired, the meltdowns were muted. That’s not to say they weren’t absurd.

Advertisement

🚨 CNN: 69% of Americans had a positive reaction to President Trump's speech. Nice! pic.twitter.com/SZ3fZy9G24 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

This CBS News/YouGov survey is a quick snap poll, but my goodness will it have the White House happy. pic.twitter.com/CsbPfyFB4G — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 5, 2025

In the first Trump presidency, it was nonstop hysterics. Now, the Democrats and their allies have been so thoroughly beaten and smashed by the president, they don’t know what to do. It’s akin to a piece of paper flapping in a hurricane: voters like what Trump is doing. CBS News gauged voter reception at Trump’s address at 76 percent favorable. CNN’s snap poll found that 69 percent viewed the speech positively. The Democrats in the chamber melted down.

CBS's John Dickerson: "[T]his was as much of a campaign speech as you can have or at least as we've ever seen in that venue."



Weijia Jiang: "Yeah, there were so many points, John, where he sounded like candidate Trump and not President Trump. It's one thing to lay the blame on… pic.twitter.com/9QFUfmaWhD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2025

Even Fidel Castro is saying this is a long speech. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 5, 2025

JAKE TAPPER: "I've never heard a president attack the opposition in a speech like this in such a pointed way...to use a rather derisive nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren..."



DANA BASH: "She reacted with smiles and clapping. She wasn't gonna give him that moment." pic.twitter.com/S2R2zcOnsz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

CNN's John King: Trump "said he inherited a catastrophe from Joe Biden economically. He inherited the strongest economy in the world!" pic.twitter.com/pEfPPNJkb6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

CNN and MSNBC were the worst culprits, painting a picture of division. Again, people now finally see through the nonsense: three-fourths of the country rejected the narrative manufactured by the fake news press. These implosions are back to Bush-era in terms of intensity. No doubt, some insane nonsense will be spewed but we’re not seeing what we saw when the likes of Jim Acosta, Joy Reid, and others were still employed at major networks.

Rachel Maddow mocks President Trump for his pronunciation of Uganda:



"He's the president of the United States and it's just humiliating to him..."



Uh... did she not see who was in the White House the last four years? pic.twitter.com/lIKY7DFKmH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

Rachel Maddow tries to fact-check President Trump by saying the economy left by Joe Biden wasn't a catastrophe... pic.twitter.com/hX8izOYxVK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

Michael Steele calls President Trump's address "a tale of an American empire" and that Trump wants "to rule it all" before fawning over Sen. Elissa Slotkin's response. pic.twitter.com/q77RedSBel — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

The worst take of the night was from MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace who used a kid battling cancer to make a swipe at Trump over January 6. The woman cannot let it go, which likely makes her doubly enraged that we don’t care. DJ Daniels wants to be a cop and was made an honorary member of the United States Secret Service last night, a touching moment that didn’t move any Democrat; they all sat and seethed like babies.

Advertisement

Wallace hoped the kid would die so he would never have to defend Trump or his supporters as a member of law enforcement.

“I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump's supporters,” she said. And then said she hopes he doesn’t commit suicide or something. Lady, you need professional help.

SICK: Nicolle Wallace uses a boy with BRAIN CANCER to attack Donald Trump about January 6th. pic.twitter.com/f00lhMOlYP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

CNN’s Scott Jennings did his part, exposing how awful Democrats behaved last night while sparring with David Axelrod, observing that his analyses were soaked in cope, and that his former boss, Barack Obama, blamed George Bush for everything. Trump took a hatchet to the failed Biden presidency’s record.

🚨Scott Jennings' takedown of Democrats following the weak rebuttal is GLORIOUS:



"This was a HORRIFIC night for the opposition party...Democrats came into this speech lost and defeated by Donald Trump...it looks to me like they're even MORE lost and even more defeated than when… pic.twitter.com/5owt6P2dgx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

David Axelrod: "You can't spend some of these social issues at the supermarket!"



Scott Jennings: "I've been hearing a lot of cope...You know why he talks about them? Because they work! They're like 80/20 issues that he's on the right side of them, and Democrats are on the wrong… pic.twitter.com/ERwMpBy2ZR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

Advertisement

So, the media imploded. There were meltdowns and horrific takes, but the intensity has died off some. It’s that or we’re just used to their nonsense and quickly dismiss it. Like, we knew the ‘Trump delivers partisan and dark speech to America’ malarky was going to be served.

Sorry, guys, even CNN and CBS News can’t spin it that way.

There was some common ground last night: Some folks on MSNBC thought the whiteboards and bingo signs were absurd.