By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Media Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 05, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The liberal media reaction to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress was predictable. Yet, with the legacy press dying off in influence and power, and what they consider to be top-tier talent either leaving or getting fired, the meltdowns were muted. That’s not to say they weren’t absurd. 

In the first Trump presidency, it was nonstop hysterics. Now, the Democrats and their allies have been so thoroughly beaten and smashed by the president, they don’t know what to do. It’s akin to a piece of paper flapping in a hurricane: voters like what Trump is doing. CBS News gauged voter reception at Trump’s address at 76 percent favorable. CNN’s snap poll found that 69 percent viewed the speech positively. The Democrats in the chamber melted down. 

CNN and MSNBC were the worst culprits, painting a picture of division. Again, people now finally see through the nonsense: three-fourths of the country rejected the narrative manufactured by the fake news press. These implosions are back to Bush-era in terms of intensity. No doubt, some insane nonsense will be spewed but we’re not seeing what we saw when the likes of Jim Acosta, Joy Reid, and others were still employed at major networks. 

The worst take of the night was from MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace who used a kid battling cancer to make a swipe at Trump over January 6. The woman cannot let it go, which likely makes her doubly enraged that we don’t care. DJ Daniels wants to be a cop and was made an honorary member of the United States Secret Service last night, a touching moment that didn’t move any Democrat; they all sat and seethed like babies. 

Wallace hoped the kid would die so he would never have to defend Trump or his supporters as a member of law enforcement. 

“I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump's supporters,” she said. And then said she hopes he doesn’t commit suicide or something. Lady, you need professional help. 

CNN’s Scott Jennings did his part, exposing how awful Democrats behaved last night while sparring with David Axelrod, observing that his analyses were soaked in cope, and that his former boss, Barack Obama, blamed George Bush for everything. Trump took a hatchet to the failed Biden presidency’s record. 

So, the media imploded. There were meltdowns and horrific takes, but the intensity has died off some.  It’s that or we’re just used to their nonsense and quickly dismiss it. Like, we knew the ‘Trump delivers partisan and dark speech to America’ malarky was going to be served. 

Sorry, guys, even CNN and CBS News can’t spin it that way. 

There was some common ground last night: Some folks on MSNBC thought the whiteboards and bingo signs were absurd.  

