There's One 'Simple Reason' for Zelenskyy's Letter to Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 05, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump on Tuesday read a letter he received from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, days after a contentious Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian president. 

Speaking about his efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, which has killed and wounded millions, the president said he received a letter from Zelenskyy earlier Tuesday expressing his desire to seek lasting peace.

The letter reads: ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,” he said. “My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you.”

I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago. Simultaneously, we’ve had serious discussion with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace.

Wouldn’t that be beautiful? Wouldn’t that be beautiful? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?

It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end this senseless war.

The portions of the letter Trump read match a statement Zelenskyy posted on X. 

I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace. 

None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.

We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.

Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.

Despite the step in the right direction, Democrats couldn't bring themselves to stand for peace. 

