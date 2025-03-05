VIP
This May Be the Most Absurd Line From the Democratic Rebuttal to Trump's Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 05, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) capped off a humiliating night for the Democratic Party by claiming President Trump doesn’t believe America is an “exceptional nation.”

In delivering the Democratic rebuttal to Trump's speech, the former CIA analyst went on to argue the president “doesn’t’ think we should lead the world.”

The remark came in the context of her criticism of the recent Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump's efforts to broker a peace deal between the nation and Russia, and the president's tariffs against Canada. 

President Trump loves to promise “peace through strength.” That’s actually a line he stole from Ronald Reagan. But let me tell you, after the spectacle that just took place in the Oval Office last week, Reagan must be rolling over in his grave. We all want an end to the war in Ukraine, but Reagan understood that true strength required America to combine our military and economic might with moral clarity.

And that scene in the Oval Office wasn’t just a bad episode of reality TV. It summed up Trump’s whole approach to the world. He believes in cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and kicking our friends, like Canada, in the teeth. He sees American leadership as merely a series of real estate transactions.

As a Cold War kid, I’m thankful it was Reagan and not Trump in office in the 1980s. Trump would have lost us the Cold War.

Donald Trump’s actions suggest that, in his heart, he doesn’t believe we are an exceptional nation. He clearly doesn’t think we should lead the world.

Look, America’s not perfect. But I stand with most Americans who believe we are still exceptional. Unparalleled. And I would rather have American leadership over Chinese or Russian leadership any day of the week.

Because for generations, America has offered something better.

Our security and our prosperity, yes. But our democracy, our very system of government, has been the aspiration of the world. And right now, it’s at risk. (Transcript via PBS)

The remark was widely criticized on social media.

