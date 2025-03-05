Bill Maher's Latest Idea Just Blew Up in His Face

Comedian Bill Maher is hit and miss, partially because he’s not a Trump supporter and has constantly mocked Republicans. You can’t take him that seriously; he’s a stand-up comic. However, his show on HBO and when he was on ABC with Politically Incorrect always had good guests and topics. Sorry, I’m not afraid to watch someone likely going to attack my views, but often lately, Maher has been with us. He’s not MAGA, but he’s also not for censorship, political correctness, Hamas, and obsessing about transgender nonsense that’s made his side politically unpalatable to most voters.

He was right in a past commentary where he said current Democrats make people want to punch them in the face. On Pod Save America, he warned that Democrats risk losing every election if they keep doubling down on this transgender madness that has become an 80/20 issue, with his party landing on the losing side of that issue:

Bill Maher in a heated debate about trans with Pod Save America host where he warns Democrats that they will keep losing elections if they continue to die on that hill:

Maher: "You want you want to lose every election: Just keep coming down on the side of parents coming in… pic.twitter.com/AgjCnQBKgc — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 23, 2025

Last week, Maher said that the Democratic Party must moderate and get back to not supporting crazy stuff. He quipped that his party’s approval rating is just slightly above Kanye’s swastika t-shirts. And that roadmap starts with the party embracing the demeanor and ethos of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who voted Monday night to keep transanity alive and well in women’s sports, allowing men to compete against females. That take aged like milk:

Bill Maher declares that John Fetterman is the Democrat version of Trump that the party needs to embrace:

Bill Maher: " The Democrat party's current approval rating is at 21%, which is only slightly higher than Kanye's swastika shirts.

45% of Democrats want the party to move to… pic.twitter.com/KtXSWbydai — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 1, 2025

Maher needs to leave the Democrats. He might be a liberal with no home. This ronin mindset wouldn’t be shocking since most of his shows in February were ripping apart wokeism, identity politics, and not dying on the trans hill. The more peculiar and disturbing part, though, was vintage Maher, wondering whether elections can be annulled if the people get it wrong. According to whom, Bill? Voters course correct by voting in the next election. This is where he gets a little silly, but am I against the conversation? No. It’ll likely benefit us now because you know what the CNN lefty commentator pool would say about this.

Jawdropping conversation on Bill Maher where they discuss annulling elections if 'the people got it wrong':

Bill Maher: "What do you do when the people get it wrong? Because sometimes they do.

What do you when people do that? When the people want the wrong party, do you cancel… pic.twitter.com/O0Hhujy4lG — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 1, 2025

Bill Maher takes Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland to task for Ottawa's ridiculous green energy policies:

Bill Maher: "Ottawa is trying to pass a law, trying to limit the amount of time you idle in your car. I've been to Canada, it's pretty fucking cold.

It's… pic.twitter.com/ysfCTs0y28 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 1, 2025

Chrystia Freeland warns that liberals lose elections when they focus on virtue signaling and identity politics:

Bill Maher: "Justin Trudeau, who's on his way out. Used to be very popular, he still has his fans: 3.

Why did you turn on him? What would you do differently? If you… pic.twitter.com/2nHrhEKVNo — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 1, 2025

Censorship laws in Europe restrict free speech to the point it startles Bill Maher:

Maher: "How they handle free speech in Germany: Wow this is not the only country where the pendulum doesn't land in the middle. Germany is so afraid to look like their Nazi past, that they're… pic.twitter.com/vx4Ysc0vqm — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 1, 2025

Bill Maher uses Nike's Superbowl ad to advise Democrats against lying to the American public about women:

Bill Maher: "Did you see the Nike commercial?

A zombie lie. It means like something used to be true, and it stopped being true. And then people kept saying it.

If the… pic.twitter.com/c9oVwIBtKa — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 15, 2025

Bill Maher's panel discuss why Democrats continue to 'die on the hill' of defending trans:

Bill Maher: "Hill to die on: Trans."

Tim Ryan: "You don't get any of that because you failed to make the strategic argument."

Pamela Paul: "What's what's troubling about this is the idea… pic.twitter.com/TpWdRE9v9d — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 15, 2025

I also find it funny earlier this month that Kid Rock’s joke sailed over his head:

Bill Maher genuinely does not know how to react to Kid Rock praising Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl Halftime performance for 'excluding' all races but black people:

Kid Rock: "This was the epitome of DEI, epitome of DEI blowing up.

Kendrick Lamar goes out there, and turns DEI into an… pic.twitter.com/zdv8k11GWg — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 15, 2025

Also, Ms. Freeland is taking the Canada-51st State talk way too seriously, but that’s for another time.