Tipsheet

Bill Maher's Latest Idea Just Blew Up in His Face

Matt Vespa
March 05, 2025 6:30 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Comedian Bill Maher is hit and miss, partially because he’s not a Trump supporter and has constantly mocked Republicans. You can’t take him that seriously; he’s a stand-up comic. However, his show on HBO and when he was on ABC with Politically Incorrect always had good guests and topics. Sorry, I’m not afraid to watch someone likely going to attack my views, but often lately, Maher has been with us. He’s not MAGA, but he’s also not for censorship, political correctness, Hamas, and obsessing about transgender nonsense that’s made his side politically unpalatable to most voters.

He was right in a past commentary where he said current Democrats make people want to punch them in the face. On Pod Save America, he warned that Democrats risk losing every election if they keep doubling down on this transgender madness that has become an 80/20 issue, with his party landing on the losing side of that issue:

Last week, Maher said that the Democratic Party must moderate and get back to not supporting crazy stuff. He quipped that his party’s approval rating is just slightly above Kanye’s swastika t-shirts. And that roadmap starts with the party embracing the demeanor and ethos of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who voted Monday night to keep transanity alive and well in women’s sports, allowing men to compete against females. That take aged like milk: 

By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Media Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Maher needs to leave the Democrats. He might be a liberal with no home. This ronin mindset wouldn’t be shocking since most of his shows in February were ripping apart wokeism, identity politics, and not dying on the trans hill. The more peculiar and disturbing part, though, was vintage Maher, wondering whether elections can be annulled if the people get it wrong. According to whom, Bill? Voters course correct by voting in the next election. This is where he gets a little silly, but am I against the conversation? No. It’ll likely benefit us now because you know what the CNN lefty commentator pool would say about this.

I also find it funny earlier this month that Kid Rock’s joke sailed over his head: 

Also, Ms. Freeland is taking the Canada-51st State talk way too seriously, but that’s for another time.

