Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Pulls Out the Addiction Card In Absurd Op-Ed

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 02, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

The disgraced son of President Joe Biden, Hunter, used his drug and booze addiction once again to claim he is a victim of “political weaponization.” 

On Thursday, Hunter Biden released an op-ed published in USA Today in which he criticized conservative media and Republicans for using his vices against him. He claimed it could have a negative effect on other Americans trying to get sober.

More from Hunter's op-ed: 

After what I have gone through since my brother [Beau] died in 2015 and the perpetual public humiliation of me, I am now certain I can survive anything (except a drink or a drug). The effort of recovery is something that should be celebrated, and I hope that despite my role as the punchline and punching bag for some, others will also make the effort I have made. My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against [President Biden] and an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days, five years ago – charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware. The weaponization of my addiction by partisan and craven factions represents a real threat to those desperate to get sober but are afraid of what may await them if they do.

Hunter Biden attacked Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and others for shedding light on his shady business dealings, which allegedly allowed him and his father to make millions of dollars. The president’s son accused Republicans of unfairly targeting him to bring Joe Biden down. 

“My addiction shouldn’t permit the likes of Rudy Giuliani or a former Peter Navarro aide to debase and dehumanize me for their own gains,” he wrote. Seems he's good enough at that on his own, given the contents of his laptop from Hell. 

Hunter Biden has used his addiction as a crutch as Republican investigations zero in on him and the president’s alleged wrongdoings. Despite being caught driving under the influence on his way to meet prostitutes and being kicked out of the Navy for testing positive for cocaine in a drug screening, the president's son still feels he is being attacked as he attempts to redirect the light away from his questionable businesses. 

The op-ed was published one day after the House Oversight Committee released a memo alleging that Biden received $40,000 in “laundered” money from Chinese government-linked CEFC China Energy via a transfer from his brother, James Biden, and his wife. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

