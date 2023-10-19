DHS Officer Caught Glorifying Israelis Being Brutally Killed Placed On Leave

A pro-Palestine, anti-Israel DHS officer was placed on leave one day after being caught praising the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel while posting under a pseudonym.

On Wednesday, I reported that Nejwa Ali, a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), posted photos of Hamas terrorists parachuting into Israel while clutching guns with captions that read "F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel."

Up until Thursday, she handled asylum claims from foreign nationals as a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officer.

A DHS spokesperson told The Washington Examiner that she no longer works for the agency after the Biden Administration was scrutinized for her pro-Hamas stance.

One of her posts featured an antisemitic Jewish cartoon with an enlarged nose. The Daily Wired noted that Ali's "primary allegiance was to the Palestinians, not the United States."

The Palestinian Liberation Organization she previously worked for was ejected from the U.S. thanks to the Trump Administration.

In response, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO.) demanded why Ali was hired to work for the United States.

Now explain how she got hired in the first place, and what laws she broke by advocating for terrorism as a government employee https://t.co/Tgtx7bfn85 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 18, 2023

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) also called for an investigation against the anti-Israel Biden employee.

The U.S. Gov’t Hired A Pro-Hamas PLO Spokeswoman To Handle Asylum Claims



Unacceptable and deeply disturbing. We'll be getting answers.

https://t.co/YFSqH97SI0 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) October 18, 2023

The Daily Wire asked Ali to comment on the matter. However, she claimed her opinions did not affect her job.

"That's none of your f***ing business. Mind your business before I call the police. If I were you, I'd respectfully hang up the phone right now," she said.

It is worth noting that Ali's job for the DHS was to vet people to make sure they were not a threat to the country before letting them in. According to her judgment regarding her stance on Hamas, she clearly would have allowed other terrorist groups to walk freely into the U.S.