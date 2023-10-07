Republicans Criticize Biden's 'Irresponsible Policies' As War Rages In Israel

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was “at war” on Saturday after Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into Israeli territory following a long-winded conflict between the two countries.

President Joe Biden continues to remain silent on the deadly attack that broke out overnight on the 50th anniversary of Yom Kippur. However, Republicans are calling out the president’s “irresponsible policies.”

Today, we are watching the culmination of Biden's absolutely irresponsible policies with respect to Israel.



He has directed funds to Palestine.



UN funds have gone to Palestine.



He JUST handed $6 BILLION to Iran.



Now we see the results. Israel is our closest ally in the world.… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 7, 2023

We stand with our great friend and ally Israel as they declare war against Islamic terrorists.



Over 1,000 Iran backed Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, slaughtering Israeli citizens, right at the end of Sukkot, the feast of tabernacles.



Make no mistake this is Islam’s “holy” war… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 7, 2023

How is it possible that I’ve seen more videos out of this war in Israel in a few hours than I have from Ukraine in almost 2 years??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2023

Make no mistake. This is Israel’s 9/11. And Biden’s appeasement of the Palestinian terrorists, pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into their coffers, and transferring $6 billion to the Iranian terror state, which arms these terrorists, contributed to this. Biden even held up… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 7, 2023

Joe Biden officially has blood on his hands



Not a coincidence that this happens after Joe Biden gave $6 billion to terrorists — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) October 7, 2023

CNN calling Palestinian terrorists Gaza militants? Unbelievable. Why isn’t Biden speaking out rather than the NSC spokesman? Pathetic. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 7, 2023

Katie reported earlier that “things are ‘very, very bad’ with reports of bodies in the streets and dozens taken to local hospitals with life-threatening conditions. A number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage by Islamic militants and taken to the Gaza Strip."