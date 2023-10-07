Biden MIA as Staffer Releases Statement on New War in the Middle East
Tipsheet

Republicans Criticize Biden's 'Irresponsible Policies' As War Rages In Israel

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 07, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was “at war” on Saturday after Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into Israeli territory following a long-winded conflict between the two countries. 

President Joe Biden continues to remain silent on the deadly attack that broke out overnight on the 50th anniversary of Yom Kippur. However, Republicans are calling out the president’s “irresponsible policies.”

Katie reported earlier that “things are ‘very, very bad’ with reports of bodies in the streets and dozens taken to local hospitals with life-threatening conditions. A number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage by Islamic militants and taken to the Gaza Strip." 

