Here's What Happened When Elon Musk Livestreamed His Visit to the Southern Border

Twitter CEO Elon Musk visited the southern border on Thursday to see first-hand the destruction President Joe Biden has created and to "eyeball the situation to get the real story."

Joining Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Musk arrived in Eagle Pass, Texas, to give the American people an actual sense of what is happening at the border by live-streaming his visit.

Earlier this week, Gonzales confirmed that the border crisis— in which thousands of illegal migrants are storming the U.S.— said that it was a "serious issue" as the small town increasingly becomes overwhelmed with illegal aliens.

"This is real-time, unfiltered," Musk said as his livestream began. "What you see is what I see."

In the video, Gonzales walked Musk around outside buildings near Eagle Pass, explaining how law-abiding residents are concerned about their safety. In response, Musk said the area looks like a "Breaking Bad situation."

The Texas Republican said the influx of illegal migrants has gotten so bad the small border town will see a collapse in social services like New York City has already endured.

"If New York can't handle it, well, pretty much no part of the country can," Gonzales said, blaming the damning situation on the Biden Administration, which has continued to refuse to do anything to secure the border.

"A large part of it is because the administration is attracting these folks to come knowing full well … it's a dead-end road that they're going down," Gonzales added.

At Eagle Pass discussing the border crisis https://t.co/Gt30ifvvFk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

Making it clear that he is "extremely pro-immigrant," Musk reacted to the "madness" of the situation by explaining how there needs to be expanded immigration that allows hardworking and law-abiding people to come to the U.S. legally. However, he condemned those who go into the country and break the law.

The billionaire asked Gonzales what he thinks a good solution would be to curb illegal border crossings.

The Republican Rep. said that if the government does shut down— which deems several functions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection as essential— it would make it a crucial time to draft a nonpartisan solution.

"I'm not talking really crazy stuff one way or another. I'm talking something everybody can agree on. This could be a win-win for America. We just need to get the right package to be crafted with some sensible things," Gonzales said.