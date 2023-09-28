You Won't Believe What Gavin Newsom Just Admitted About Trump

The second 2024 Republican debate was met with chaos and disruption as the moderators failed to get the candidates under control.

However, despite the GOP debaters fighting on stage to take the lead in the race, only one candidate stood out as the prime winner— even Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) agreed.

Following the firestorm of a debate, Newsom summarized the event as “XFL” and “JV,” suggesting the GOP candidates are debating for the vice president position.

“I think it will be clear that Trump comes out the dominant force of this debate,” Newsom said. “I meant this is the XFL, this is JV. I mean, honestly, this is maybe – maybe – a vice-presidential debate. These guys are getting lapped by Donald Trump.”

The debate offered no shortage of digs toward former President Trump, with many criticizing him for skipping the debate a second time.

“I want to look at the camera right now and tell you, Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself. I know you’re watching, okay? And you’re not here tonight, not because of polls and not because of your indictments. You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on this stage and defending your record,” former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said.

Despite not participating in the first or second GOP debate, Trump remains in the lead with a 60 percent approval rating. At the same time, his opponents struggle to meet a double-digit favorability.

Newsom, who insists he is not running for president, questioned whether the other candidates realize they cannot secure the nominee as long as Trump is in the race.

“It’s not even close, not even interesting,” Newsom declared. “And I think what’s most interesting to me is, do they recognize that?… Either these guys come after the frontrunner and distinguish themselves, or otherwise, they’re wasting everybody’s time.”

The California Democrat will continue his attacks against the Republican Party when he debates DeSantis, Trump’s top rival, in November.

He argued DeSantis’s willingness to debate him shows he’s “unqualified” to be the next president of the United States.