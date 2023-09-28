Liberal Media Sidelines Biden Impeachment Inquiry

In an unprecedented move, liberal media networks have decided to ignore the coverage of President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry— a stark contrast to how they handled the impeachment attempt of former President Trump.

CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, and ABC have all blacked out the historic impeachment trial against Biden.

Despite being only the fourth presidential impeachment inquiry in U.S. history, Left-leaning networks have opted to sideline the hearing led by Chair of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY).

On the contrary, liberal media outlets swooned over Trump’s impeachment inquiry, giving as much airtime to the matter as possible.

CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the far-Left outlets provided its viewers with live coverage, countless playbacks of the proceedings, panels discussing the hearing, and nonstop gibberish on social media as Trump faced unfair treatment.

However, the media showed little interest on Thursday as Biden was under the microscope this time.

During former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment inquiry, the media, such as the New York Times, played a heavy role in uncovering and investigating the Watergate scandal.

Nixon was a Republican, so that shouldn’t shock too many.

Despite Nixon resigning before he could formally be impeached, the former president’s treatment by the mainstream media compared to that of Trump’s.

The difference in how Trump’s impeachment and Biden’s impeachment have been covered shows how biased and politically motivated the media is. According to liberal networks, the 45th president should be executed at the stake, while Biden should be let off easy.

An impeachment inquiry against Biden was brought by Republicans earlier this month, citing concerns about his involvement in foreign influence peddling, misuse of authority, and his alleged business dealings with his son, Hunter Biden.

Comer ended the impeachment hearing by announcing he would subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their affiliated companies.

House Oversight Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) presented four facts as the basis for the probe into the president. Jordan pointed out that then-Vice President Biden allegedly used his political influence to benefit Hunter.

He used emails between Hunter and his business partner, Devon Archer, to prove his claims.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) also revealed a series of text messages between the corrupt son and other Biden family members that proved he financially supported the whole clan.