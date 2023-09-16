Texas AG Sends Threatening Warning to Biden After Being Cleared From Impeachment Charges

Just hours after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted of state impeachment charges, he sent a scathing warning to President Joe Biden, who is facing similar calls to oust him from office.

On Saturday, Paxton released a letter to the Biden White House, telling the president to "buckle up" after defeating the "sham impeachment."

"The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General, and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House," Paxton's letter read.

All 12 Democrats, plus two Republicans— Sens. Robert Nichols and Kelly Hancock— in the jury voted for his impeachment. The jury needed 21 votes to confirm the impeachment, but a two-thirds majority was not reached.

"The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt," Paxton's letter continued.

The Republican criticized the Biden Administration for infringing upon American's rights, promising the president that the time will come for him to face the same political persecution he targets toward conservatives.

"Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged," Paxton's letter added. "We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable."

Paxton was accused of abusing his political power to hire Nate Paul, a real estate developer who employed Paxton's Laura Olson, with whom he allegedly had an affair. In June, Paul was indicted for allegedly making false statements to several banks.

The attorney general was also accused of dereliction duty, retaliating against former employees who reported his alleged wrongdoings to authorities, and making false statements regarding whistleblower accusations from former staffers.

Paxton's attorney, Tony Buzbee, suggested the impeachment effort against the attorney general was a "political witch hunt," saying, "I would suggest that this trial has displayed, for the country to see, a partisan fight within the Republican Party."