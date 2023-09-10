Biden Allies Fear the President’s Too Close for Comfort Relationship Is Hurting 2024 Chances

Those in close contact with President Joe Biden are worried his relationship with his son, Hunter Biden, will cost him the 2024 election.

According to a new report from the New York Times, Biden allies are frustrated with his inability to say no to Hunter regarding his business dealings that have reportedly caused "avoidable political distractions."

“Some allies of the president say his loyalty to his son — inviting him to state dinners, flying with him aboard Marine One, and standing on the White House balcony with him — has resulted in wholly avoidable political distractions," the report stated.

Biden’s allies have reportedly criticized his unwillingness to go against Hunter’s actions when dealing with him.

“He plunged into sadness and frustration," the report said, referring to Biden’s stunned reaction when his son’s sweetheart plea deal fell apart.

“Since then, his tone in conversations about Hunter has been tinged with a resignation that was not there before,” the NYT added.

The outlet also noted Hunter’s “new career" as a painter is a form of "survival."

“People closer to Hunter say he is determined and resilient. But they also describe him as angry and spoiling for a fight," the report states.

In addition, Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer, has allegedly loaned Hunter millions of dollars so that he can pay his taxes. The report suggests Morris serves as an "emotional lifeline" for the president’s son.

However, the NYT report points out tension between the big-time lawyer and Biden’s allies as Morris prefers a more "aggressive approach" to Hunter's legal battles.

In a matter of days, Hunter is expected to be indicted on a federal gun charge, according to Special Counsel David Weiss' team.

On Wednesday, both sides of the party will report in front of Judge Maryellen Noreika to discuss how to move forward regarding the agreement that would have allowed Hunter to avoid jail time for a felony charge of lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm in 2018.