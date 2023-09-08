Anti-2A Company Gave Nearly Half a Million Dollars to Gun-Control Happy Democrats

Campaign finance documents found an unsurprising connection between Liberty Safe’s parent company and the Democratic Party in an attempt to restrict American’s Second Amendment rights.

Monomoy Capital Partners, which purchased Liberty Safe in 2021, has contributed more almost half a million dollars to prominent Democrats such as Senators Raphael Warnock (D-GA), John Fetterman (D-PA), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

All of the donations made by the company total over $400,000 to the party that seeks to limit firearms.

Liberty Safe is the gun safe company that cooperated with the FBI and recently turned over a private, secure passcode used by a January 6 protestor to agents who later raided his home.

In addition, the company’s current CEO, Justin Hillenbrand, personally donated $4,600 to Former President Barack Obama’s campaign.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk highlighted how little the company values its customers.

“And we’re supposed to be surprised they betrayed their customers to the FBI as quickly as humanly possible?” Kirk tweeted.

An aide to Fetterman, who received $2,900 in donations from Monomoy, was caught on camera bragging about how the company wants to overturn the Second Amendment, adding that they would be content with a total ban on owning personal firearms.

Gun rights are a significant issue expected to be spotlighted on the 2024 ballot this year.

As Republicans fight to protect America’s God-given right to own a firearm, Democrats do everything they can to abolish it.

After every major shooting, the Left uses it as an opportunity to claim guns kill people rather than the one pulling the trigger. They have increased their calls for state and federal restrictions on firearms sales.

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, only 34 percent of Republicans said they were “very” or “somewhat” confident stricter gun laws would reduce mass shootings, compared to 87 percent of Democrats.