Trump Attorney Thanks Fani Willis for Strengthening His Chances of Winning the 2024 Election

Democrats thought releasing the mugshot of former President Trump would hurt him in the polls. However, it only strengthened his chances of securing the GOP presidential nominee.

"Thank you, Fani," Alina Habba, attorney and legal spokesman for Trump, said.

During an interview with Newsmax, Habba condemned Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's attempts to persecute Trump politically over his alleged attempt to turn over the 2020 election.

The Trump attorney said Willis's decision to release the former president's mugshot was a "power play that got reversed on her."

"They didn't need the mug shot," Habba said. "It was, I guess to her, probably a trophy, but thank you because now the trophy actually became ours."

On Thursday, the day Trump appeared at the Fulton County Jail to turn himself in, was the same day he made his debut on Twitter after being banned.

Trump's first post? His mugshot, along with a link to donate to his campaign.

Within 24 hours, Trump's post received more than 200 million views.

"The American people aren't stupid. The mug shot was probably one of the best things that ever happened to him probably at this point, so thank you, Fani," Habba continued.

Habba praised the 45th president, saying that Trump is a "powerhouse," the more Democrats try to take him down, the more it "emboldens and strengthens his base."

Trump has previously called the four indictments against "election interference," adding that the attacks on him are an intentional way to remove him from the 2024 ballot.

However, the former president's campaign is not worried that the political witch hunts against Trump will hurt his chances of taking back the White House.

"It's interference in an election. It is 100% taking away our right to choose and vet the next president of this country, and that's what they wanted," Habba said. "They know they can't beat him in the polls."