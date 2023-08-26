Former Ukraine Prosecutor Makes Bombshell Claims Against the Biden Crime Family

A former Ukrainian prosecutor is making bombshell claims about the Biden crime family, saying President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were bribed in exchange for forcing him out of office during the Obama Administration.

During an interview with Fox News, former Ukraine prosecutor general Viktor Shokin claimed that he was fired in 2016 for investigating Burisma, the energy firm whose board Hunter Biden served on.

Saying it is his "firm personal conviction" that he was fired because then-Vice President Joe Biden and his corrupt son were bribed. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fired Shokin after just one year following Shokin's alleged corruption and intense pressure from the U.S. government led by Biden.

"And the fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing, isn't that alone a case of corruption?" Shokin said.

At the time, Shokin's office was investigating Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of natural gas company Burisma Holdings, which paid Hunter Biden $1 million per year to sit on the company's board beginning in April 2014 despite having no prior experience in the job field.

During an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018, Biden was heard boasting about putting pressure on Poroshenko to fire Shokin.

"I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired," Biden reportedly said.

Last month, an FBI informant file revealed that Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of natural gas company Burisma Holdings, was "coerced" into paying $5 million apiece in bribes to the president and his son in exchange for Shokin's ouster.

"[Poroshenko] understood, and so did Vice President Biden, that had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities they were engaging in. That included Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and others," Shokin continued.

One month before Shokin was fired, his office filed a legal petition to seize Zlochevsky's property, including four homes, two properties, and a Rolls-Royce.

Shokin told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that Burisma illegally sold, produced, and utilized natural gas supplies.

Internal Obama-Biden Administration emails revealed that officials were shocked that Biden was pushing for Shokin's ouster as a condition of U.S. aid.

"Yikes. I don't recall this coming up in our meeting with them on Tuesday," National Security Council aide Eric Ciamarella reportedly wrote in a Jan. 21, 2016 email.

Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, told the House Oversight Committee last month that Burisma hired the president's son so "people would be intimidated to mess them.. legally."