Liberals Freak Out Over Gov. Abbott’s Floating Border Wall

Liberals are freaking out over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) actions to keep illegal aliens out of the country as the Biden Administration continues to roll out the red carpet for crime and deadly drugs to enter the U.S.

Pulling out all the stops, Abbott has resorted to installing floating buoys along the Rio Grande River to secure the Texas-Mexico border.

However, Democrats are furious at the governor’s 1,000-foot-long wall with thick cables attached to concrete bases and serrated metal blades between the buoys and razor wire on the opposite sides to stop illegal migrants from swimming under or around the buoys.

Anyone trying to cross the U.S. from Mexico will face serious injuries, causing liberals to meltdown over Abbott’s “Operation Loan Star” plan.

A liberal conservation activist claimed that two illegal immigrants died due to Abbott’s floating barriers. However, authorities say those individuals had drowned upriver and were later caught in the buoys after they died.

“Texas Gov Abbott has installed circular saws between the Rio Grande border buoys to maim or kill anyone who attempts to climb over. Two bodies have already been found trapped in the floating barrier,” Laiken Jordahl tweeted. “He wants more migrants to die.”

Democrat Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) caused an uproar on Twitter, demanding the Texas governor to “stop this now,” condemning Abbott’s “cruel and inhumane tactics.”

“Appalled by the ongoing cruel and inhumane tactics employed by @GovAbbott at the Texas border. The situation’s reality is unsettling as these buoys’ true danger and brutality come to light. We must stop this NOW!” Garcia wrote.

In response, Republicans came to Abbott’s defense, shedding light on why the governor installed the barriers: to keep illegal aliens from trying to enter the U.S., not to kill them.

This just in: Illegal aliens aren't allowed to freely violate our laws and enter the United States.



You are aware of this right? You took an oath to uphold the laws of the land? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 9, 2023

Now tell us all about Americans maimed and killed by illegal aliens.... — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) August 8, 2023

No he doesn’t want them to die. He just doesn’t want them to come illegally. 🤡 — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) August 8, 2023

Don’t come to the United States illegally. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) August 8, 2023



