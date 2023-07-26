Liberal 'Squad' Member Mocked After 'Thirst Strike' Lasted Only 8 Hours

A progressive squad elitist went on a "thirst strike" on the steps of Capitol Hill to call for a federal heat rule to protect workers amid recent record-breaking heat across the country.

I'm sure you can imagine how well that ended, considering all Democrats are snowflakes and can't live without the things they are demanding Americans go without.

Only eight hours into the so-called "strike," Democrat Rep. Greg Casar (TX) gave up.

The squad's newest member was met with mockery after only surviving not even half a day on his supposed strike.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings congratulated the Democrat for "existing between early lunch and late dinner," while Washington Free Beacon reporter Andrew Kerr tweeted, "Eight whole hours, what a hero."

Reporter Matthew Foldi said, "Libs get participation trophies for literally skipping breakfast."

The mockery of Casar didn't stop there. After posting a video of himself finally drinking water after a torturing for eight hours, while less fortunate people go much longer without, critics criticized Casar for holding himself to a higher ground.

The human body is truly amazing when pushed to the limits https://t.co/3lQolfQeL3 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 26, 2023

He did it. A Democrat has gone 8 hours without drinking water. Take that Republicans! https://t.co/v8EF31AGLW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 26, 2023

I could do this in my sleep https://t.co/TaadGm90s7 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 26, 2023

"Just took my last drink of water before my thirst strike with the one and only Dolores Huerta. #WorkersCanWait," Casar tweeted on Tuesday before beginning his "strike." "Today I'm on a thirst strike on the steps of the U.S. Capitol – not drinking water or taking breaks, through rain or shine, in solidarity with our nation's workers. Currently, there are NO federal protections for workers exposed to heat."

Casar is calling on Congress to move toward the "fastest implementation possible" amid the extreme heat, despite the Biden Administration previously endorsing federal heat regulations and announcing plans to develop a rule to prevent occupational heat illness and death.