Comer Launches Probe Into Cocaine Discovery: 'Shameful Moment In the White House's History'

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability launched an investigation into the “mysterious” discovery of cocaine at the White House— which the Biden Administration refuses to say where it came from.

Republicans are demanding answers for why the white powdery substance was found in the president’s quarters, calling it a “shameful moment in the White House’s history.”

In a letter signed by Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), the Republican condemned the Secret Service for its “unacceptable” failure, adding that the incident raises concerns about the level of security maintained at the White House.

Addressed to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Comer said that the discovery of cocaine “requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding the illegal substance. The Committee oversees USSS operations, and I look forward to additional information from Director Cheatle.”

The incident happened two days after drug and booze addict Hunter Biden visited the White House.

Comer has called on Secret Service to provide a staff-level briefing by next Friday, July 14.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark) also demanded the Biden Administration to provide answers, saying, “If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws.”

The Secret Service is investigating the presence of cocaine found in a heavily-trafficked area of the West Wing. However, neither the Biden Administration nor the agency has been able to explain how cocaine managed to get through security.

While White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested a visitor brought the substance into the building, former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka claimed visitors go through “multiple security checkpoints” before entering the White House, suggesting the cocaine belongs to someone in the Biden family.