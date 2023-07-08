Biden Has Spent Nearly 40% of His Presidency on Vacation

President Joe Biden jetted off to his home in Delaware this weekend after facing a hard week of taking naps in the Oval Office and maybe signing a paper here or there.

And don’t forget he has to go into hiding just in time to dodge the press before they ask him questions about the “mysterious” cocaine found at the White House.

With that being said, according to a GOP count, his recent trip to Delaware means he has spent nearly 40 percent—352 days— of his presidency on vacation.

A recent Rasmussen Reports survey found that most voters don’t believe the president has had nothing to do with the shady and corrupt things his family is being accused of— after denying once again that he had any involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings.

Forty-four percent said it is very likely that Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, while only 14 percent said “not very likely.”

Even the Left-leaning outlet The Atlantic called for the president to “step aside.”

“The president has no business running for office at age 80,” author Eliot Cohen wrote.

Despite attacking former President Trump— calling him a serial liar and a dangerous grifter— Cohen argued that the leader of the U.S. needs to be able to stay up past 9 pm.

The 60-something-year-old Atlantic writer explains that even he does not have the same energy he used to decades ago, questioning how the 80-year senior president could make it to noon most days.

“But I know that at this stage, I do not have the energy I had a decade ago. I forget more things, and if my body does not hurt when I wake up in the morning, a little voice in my head asks whether I am dead and do not yet know it,” he wrote.

From tripping up several steps of stairs to falling off his bike—after braking—, Biden is in no way, shape, or form to make tough decisions for the country.

On the contrary, Trump, whose age isn’t far off from Biden’s, has proven countless times he has the stamina and energy to call a deal when the cards are on the table. Media outlets, including those leaning Left, constantly question Biden’s old age. However, they rarely criticize Trump’s ability to hold office despite his age.

Cohen, however, is not suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris take over Biden’s job. What a disaster that would be given her poor handling of the southern border.

Instead, he describes her as “a weak backfill” who lacks “the political skills and heft to be a compelling presidential candidate.”

According to polls, Americans agree it’s time for a president to step up to the plate no matter the time of day.

The latest voter survey conducted by Echelon Insights found that 48 percent of swing state voters would back Trump, while only 41 percent would back Biden.



