DeSantis Points Out Hypocrisy of Biden Admin Following Trans Topless Incident at WH Pride Event

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 15, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

2024 Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration for proudly hosting a gay Pride event — the largest in White House history — calling it inappropriate. 

During President Joe Biden's celebration of the LGBTQ community, the Pride flag was displayed prominently between two American flags, causing controversy among Republicans and eventually even the Left. 

"When they had at the White House, you know, this transgender flag as the precedence over the American flag, that's wrong; that is not how you display the American flag," DeSantis told a cheering crowd on Thursday. 

During the Biden administration's Pride event, a transgender activist went topless for all of America to see right outside on the front lawn of the "People's House."

The Biden White House called the lewd incident "inappropriate and disrespectful."

DeSantis pointed out the Biden administration's hypocrisy, comparing the transgender nudist to similar inappropriate content found in children's learning material. 

"I think when you have the inappropriate conduct at the White House with these transgenders flashing people nude and all this stuff, it's just totally inappropriate," DeSantis said. "But I would ask them: If it's inappropriate to do that at the White House — which I certainly think it is — why do you want to have that curriculum jammed into a second-grader's classroom?"

Others called the tasteless act "disrespectful" and a "disgrace" to the United States. 

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said that Biden would rather be sitting in his basement eating ice cream than focusing on the needs of Americans. 

"It used to be appropriate to wear a suit and tie to the White House, but now apparently you don't even have to wear a shirt," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on the matter. 

DeSantis has seen his support grow in primary polls by embracing his vow to protect children from the Left's progressive pro-LGBTQ agenda that aims to indoctrinate and/or mutilate kids with sexually explicit content and irreversible "treatments" and surgeries that can stunt their growth, make them sterile, or lead to deadly infections. 

In Florida, DeSantis has signed several bills protecting children from exposure to the Democrats' propaganda that targets drag shows, restricts discussion of "preferred pronouns" in schools, and forces people to use the bathroom that coordinates with their chromosome-decided biological sex. 

