Kamala Harris Defends Chaotic Anti-Gun Protest in TN Captiol
Biden Administration's New Title IX Proposal Would 'Destroy' Women's Sports
Racism, Inc.
Cheating 20th Century Prophets: Part II
The Kennedy Family’s Love Affair With Fidel Castro and Che Guevara
Whitmer Repeals Michigan’s 1931 Pro-Life Law
More Republicans, Country Stars Join the Fight to Boycott Bud Light After Transgender...
Biden Invites Expelled Tennessee Democrats to the White House
Doing the Left's Game Better
Kristi Noem Threatens Legal Action Against Biden Over Title IX Changes That Would...
IRS Plans to Hire 30,000 More Agents to Harass Hard-Working Americans
Thoughts on the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Signals Regime Split
Are Republicans Falling for Sanders’ Stealth Socialism?
Tipsheet

Matt Taibbi Shreds MSNBC to Pieces Over 'Fake' Hunter Biden Report

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 08, 2023 5:00 PM
Screenshot via YouTube

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and journalist Matt Taibbi got into a bitter discussion over the famous Twitter Files and Hunter Biden's laptop. 

Hasan began taking shots at Taibbi, accusing him of "doing PR work for the world's richest man" while criticizing his appearance before Congress, where he chose not to reveal his source. 

The Leftist host played a 2021 clip from Taibbi's interview on the Joe Rogan podcast, where he said that as a journalist, once you start getting handed stories, it's a foul line to have crossed.

However, the Independent journalist accused the network of reporting on "fake Russian hit stories."

"The hilarity of this coming from MSNBC, which did nothing but vomit up fake Russian hit stories that came straight from the FBI for six consecutive years, you guys still haven't apologized for it," Taibbi said. 

Hasan defended himself by saying that he was not working at MSNBC then, so he has nothing to apologize for. 

Taibbi praised that his reporting in the Twitter Files is "going to hold up over the test of time, unlike your Russian story." But, simultaneously, he called out the network for downplaying the Hunter Biden laptop from hell story. 

"I don't think I've ever written about the Hunter Biden story, so maybe you should apologize for putting words in my mouth. You said at the beginning I put words; I never said a word about the Hunter Biden story," Hasan said. 

Recommended

More Republicans, Country Stars Join the Fight to Boycott Bud Light After Transgender Deal Sarah Arnold

However, in October 2020, the MSNBC host de-emphasized the importance of the story in a tweet. 

"Even if every word of the New York Post 'reporting' on Hunter Biden is true, every word of it, it still wouldn't equate to one percent of the corruption stories involving Trump, Trump family members, Trump administration members, or Trump administration members' family members," Hasan's tweet read. 


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Republicans, Country Stars Join the Fight to Boycott Bud Light After Transgender Deal Sarah Arnold
Democratic Presidents Past and Present Put Out Stunningly Ignorant Tweets on Expelled Tenn. Members Rebecca Downs
Kristi Noem Threatens Legal Action Against Biden Over Title IX Changes That Would Harm Female Sports Sarah Arnold
Racism, Inc. Mark Lewis
Cheating 20th Century Prophets: Part II Frank Connor
This Is Who Chicago's New Mayor Says Should Respond to Crime Scenes Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
More Republicans, Country Stars Join the Fight to Boycott Bud Light After Transgender Deal Sarah Arnold