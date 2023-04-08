Matt Taibbi Shreds MSNBC to Pieces Over 'Fake' Hunter Biden Report

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and journalist Matt Taibbi got into a bitter discussion over the famous Twitter Files and Hunter Biden's laptop.

Hasan began taking shots at Taibbi, accusing him of "doing PR work for the world's richest man" while criticizing his appearance before Congress, where he chose not to reveal his source.

The Leftist host played a 2021 clip from Taibbi's interview on the Joe Rogan podcast, where he said that as a journalist, once you start getting handed stories, it's a foul line to have crossed.

However, the Independent journalist accused the network of reporting on "fake Russian hit stories."

"The hilarity of this coming from MSNBC, which did nothing but vomit up fake Russian hit stories that came straight from the FBI for six consecutive years, you guys still haven't apologized for it," Taibbi said.

Hasan defended himself by saying that he was not working at MSNBC then, so he has nothing to apologize for.

Matt Taibbi clowns MSNBC stooge...

Taibbi praised that his reporting in the Twitter Files is "going to hold up over the test of time, unlike your Russian story." But, simultaneously, he called out the network for downplaying the Hunter Biden laptop from hell story.

"I don't think I've ever written about the Hunter Biden story, so maybe you should apologize for putting words in my mouth. You said at the beginning I put words; I never said a word about the Hunter Biden story," Hasan said.

However, in October 2020, the MSNBC host de-emphasized the importance of the story in a tweet.

"Even if every word of the New York Post 'reporting' on Hunter Biden is true, every word of it, it still wouldn't equate to one percent of the corruption stories involving Trump, Trump family members, Trump administration members, or Trump administration members' family members," Hasan's tweet read.

"Even if every word of the New York Post 'reporting' on Hunter Biden is true, every word of it, it still wouldn't equate to one percent of the corruption stories involving Trump, Trump family members, Trump administration members, or Trump administration members' family members," Hasan's tweet read.




