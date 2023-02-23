Eric Swalwell is in Hot Water and It Isn't Over a Chinese Spy...
Probe Launched Into State Department Censorship of Conservatives
Biden Still Has No Plans to Visit East Palestine
If Donald Trump Is Serious About 2024, He Needs to Get Back on...
'Fraud, Waste, and Abuse': Oversight Coming for Ukraine Aid
MSNBC Cannot Believe Someone Was Allowed to Be Interviewed By MSNBC
Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S.
NYT Finally Admits Masks Did Nothing
CNN Points Out that Nikki Haley's Campaign Exposes the 'Ugly Side' of Liberals
Is DeSantis's Book Launch a Pre-Cursor For a Presidential Bid?
Transgender Hormone Therapy Increases the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke, New Study...
DeSantis Proposes Plan to Combat Biden's Border Crisis
Biden's Got His First Democratic Challenger for 2024
Children’s Book Series on Influential Women to Include Rachel Levine
Tipsheet

Chinese Spy Lover Eric Swalwell Proposes Bill to Ban Trump From U.S. Capitol

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 23, 2023 7:45 PM

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif), who was kicked off the House Select Committee on Intelligence because of his years-long affair with a Chinese spy, is trying to stay in the headlines by proposing a plan to keep former President Trump out of the Capitol. 

The bill, introduced by Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA), would permanently bar Trump and several top aides from the Capitol because of their attempt to "undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election."

The proposal asks the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police to take "such actions as may be necessary" to keep Trump from entering the halls of Congress forever. 

"The effort to undermine and overturn the 2020 presidential election damaged the functions of our democracy," the resolution states, adding that those efforts also "damaged the integrity of Congress's constitutional role in certifying the election results."

Swalwell also proposed for former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino; former Trump assistant Peter Navarro; former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who supported an investigation into election fraud in 2020; and Trump attorneys John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and Rudy Giuliani to also be banned from the Capitol. 

Recommended

Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich

In response, Trump mocked Swalwell's proposal calling him an "idiot" for "falling desperately in love with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang," causing him to lose his seat on the committee. 

"This idiot is now calling (for publicity purposes only!) for some Great American Patriots, including me, to be banned from the Capitol," Trump said in a statement. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Democrat's office defended Swalwell's proposal saying, "when the village nearly burns down, we don't invite the arsonist back to visit." 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich
Ukraine’s Friends May Doom It – And Us Kurt Schlichter
CNN Points Out that Nikki Haley's Campaign Exposes the 'Ugly Side' of Liberals Sarah Arnold
When Exactly Did the Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring Start? We Have an Idea. Mia Cathell
Eric Swalwell is in Hot Water and It Isn't Over a Chinese Spy This Time Katie Pavlich
Madeleine McCann’s Parents Agree to DNA Test Woman Claiming She Is the Missing Child Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich