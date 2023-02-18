'No Apologies': White House Doubles Down on Trigger Happy Biden
Is Marianne Williamson About to Run for President Again?
Rubio Says It's 'Painfully Clear' Buttigieg Needs to Resign in Fiery Letter to...
House Democrats Refuse to Attend First Field Hearing at the Border
More Racism From the Sensitive Press, a Florida Book Ban Story, and Hateful...
The Democrats’ New ‘Submission of Allegiance’
Top Democrat Urges His Party to Visit the Southern Border
Will Major Meta Penalty Help to Enhance Consumer Privacy Protection?
Cars, Contracts, and Honoring One’s Commitments
JD Vance Posts Video Proving Water is 'Severely Contaminated' From Ohio Train Derailment
Nikki Haley Says DeSantis's 'Parental Rights In Education' Law 'Doesn't Go Far Enough'
Elon Musk Calls Out ChatGPT's Liberal Bias
Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals the Truth Behind Censoring Unfavorable Coverage
One Country Just Expanded Abortion and Transgender Rights for Teenagers
Tipsheet

Biden Attempts to Mock DeSantis For Floating AP Classes But Accidentally Endorses His Efforts

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 18, 2023 6:03 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) attempt to replace Advancement Placement (AP) classes in his state. However, he accidentally endorsed the governor for his idea. 

On Friday, Biden posted a Washington Post article, "Unfathomable: Florida parents, students blast DeSantis idea to nix APs," to Twitter attacking DeSantis.

"I think every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every educational opportunity possible. I guess, for some, that isn't the consensus view," Biden's tweet read. 

The WaPo story draws concern over DeSantis's threat to withdraw Florida from the College Board's AP course program. This came after the governor blocked the College Board from trialing out a black studies course in the state.

In response, Republicans took the time to thank the president for making a case for school choice policies. 

"President Biden, I've done more in 5 weeks than you've done in 5 decades to give 'every kid, in every zip code … access to every educational opportunity possible,'" Gov. Sarah Sanders (R-Ark.) said. "I guess, for some, it's never been about empowering parents or students but protecting a broken government system."

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tweeted, "Welcome to the #EducationFreedom movement, Mr. President @POTUS @JoeBiden."

American Federation for Children senior fellow Corey DeAngelis said, "thank you for the accidental endorsement of school choice."

The Republican account for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions wrote, "sounds like an endorsement of school choice?"


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful Matt Vespa
Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals the Truth Behind Censoring Unfavorable Coverage Sarah Arnold
Top Democrat Urges His Party to Visit the Southern Border Sarah Arnold
Elon Musk Calls Out ChatGPT's Liberal Bias Sarah Arnold
The Democrats’ New ‘Submission of Allegiance’ Mark Lewis
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful Matt Vespa