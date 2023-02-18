Biden Attempts to Mock DeSantis For Floating AP Classes But Accidentally Endorses His Efforts

President Joe Biden criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) attempt to replace Advancement Placement (AP) classes in his state. However, he accidentally endorsed the governor for his idea.

On Friday, Biden posted a Washington Post article, "Unfathomable: Florida parents, students blast DeSantis idea to nix APs," to Twitter attacking DeSantis.

"I think every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every educational opportunity possible. I guess, for some, that isn't the consensus view," Biden's tweet read.

The WaPo story draws concern over DeSantis's threat to withdraw Florida from the College Board's AP course program. This came after the governor blocked the College Board from trialing out a black studies course in the state.

In response, Republicans took the time to thank the president for making a case for school choice policies.

"President Biden, I've done more in 5 weeks than you've done in 5 decades to give 'every kid, in every zip code … access to every educational opportunity possible,'" Gov. Sarah Sanders (R-Ark.) said. "I guess, for some, it's never been about empowering parents or students but protecting a broken government system."

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tweeted, "Welcome to the #EducationFreedom movement, Mr. President @POTUS @JoeBiden."

American Federation for Children senior fellow Corey DeAngelis said, "thank you for the accidental endorsement of school choice."

The Republican account for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions wrote, "sounds like an endorsement of school choice?"

