DHS Is Helping Illegal Migrants Avoid Deportation

The Department of Homeland Security announced new measures that would help illegal migrants avoid deportation if they agree to report U.S. labor violations.

The DHS claimed that using deferred action, the notion of protecting noncitizens from the threat of being deported, will make it easier for the agency to investigate violations of labor laws put in place by “exploitive employers.”

"Unscrupulous employers who prey on the vulnerability of noncitizen workers harm all workers and disadvantage businesses who play by the rules,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. “We will hold these predatory actors accountable by encouraging all workers to assert their rights, report violations they have suffered or observed, and cooperate in labor standards investigations.”

Mayorkas claimed that the new efforts will “protect” the American labor market and the “dignity of workers.”

However, the DHS is only fueling the number of illegal migrants in the U.S. rather than stopping the flow into the country.

The agency said that often illegal migrants are afraid to report labor law violations for fear they may get deported, which makes it more difficult for federal agencies to crack down on the treatment of migrants.

Illegal migrants who seek deferred action must explain why they chose that route, including sending a letter from a labor or employment agency that recommends the request.

This comes after a massive tent able to house up to 1,000 illegal migrants opened in El Paso, Texas. Just days after President Joe Biden visited the border state.

The tent, which is the size of 23 football fields laced together, was built to help border agents process the thousands of immigrants who have illegally crossed over into the U.S.

Earlier this week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked Biden for not building any more border walls.

“You, President Biden, you are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built, not even one meter of the wall, and for that we thank you for that, sir,” Mexico’s president said.

Since Biden has taken office, over 5,000 illegal migrants have entered the U.S., allowing drug cartels to ship fentanyl into the country and skyrocketing the nation’s crime problem.