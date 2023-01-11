DeSantis Vows to Ban CCP From Buying Property In Florida: 'They Want to Undermine the West'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) refuses to play nice with the Chinese government, vowing to ban the Chinese Communist Party from buying property in the sunshine state.

The Florida governor said that he doesn’t want to have holdings in hostile nations, adding that the CCP has been “gobbling up” land.

“So if you look at the Chinese Communist Party, they've been very active throughout the Western Hemisphere in gobbling up land and investing in different things,” DeSantis said, warning that Beijing is working with globalists to undermine the West.

“When they have interests that are opposed to ours and you see how they’ve wielded their authority, especially with President Xi, who’s taken a much more Marxist turn since he’s been ruling China, [it] is not in the best interests of Florida to have the Chinese Communist Party owning farmland, owning land close to military bases,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that he opposes China controlling farmland and acreage close to military bases as well as them purchasing homes in his state.

“My view is, okay, yeah, no farmland, but why would you want them buying residential developments or things like that?” DeSantis said. “I don’t want them owning subdivisions or things like that.”

He said that the CCP’s ties within the nation hurt American’s security and economic vitality.

DeSantis, however, acknowledged that it won’t be easy in stopping the CCP from buying in Florida because of their hidden ties with many woke corporations.

“The issue’s going to be if someone comes in and buys, it’s not the CCP that’s signing that,” DeSantis said, adding “these are holding companies. You’ve got to structure [legislation] in a way that will effectively police it. But yes, we do not need to have CCP influence in Florida’s economy.”

This comes after a report from the National Association of Realtors revealed that Chinese real-estate investors bought $6.1 billion in U.S. real estate from March 2021 to March 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, foreign investors hold 5.7 percent of Florida’s privately owned farmland.

DeSantis said that Florida has already taken immense measures to stop any activity from the CCP in the state he governs.

“We banned the Confucius Institutes from our universities and our state colleges… they have used those Confucius Institutes across the country to bring propaganda into our universities — as if our universities don’t have enough problems already,” DeSantis said, adding “we’ve also done things to limit their ability to fund research in our universities,” he added. “I think we’re going to go even further than that. The legislature only went so far a couple of years ago.”