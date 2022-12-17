Tens of Thousands of Illegal Migrants Are Heading for the Border
Elon Musk Lifts Ban on Doxxed Journalists
NC Supreme Court Rejects Voter ID Law, Claims It’s Discriminatory
The FBI Has Lost All Forms of Trust and Credibility After 'Twitter Files'...
Joe Biden is the Grinch in Disguise This Christmas
Why the Father of the Highland Park Shooter Just Got Charged
Jordan Peterson Warns the Left is Planning a 'Totalitarian Social Credit System'
Former Rolling Stone Editor Perfectly Describes the FBI's Relationship With Twitter
Climate Lockdowns Coming to a City Near You?
How Companies Can Ward Off Vulture Investors and Save American Capitalism
Can The Woke Make Musk Go Broke?
Discontinuing the Big Game in DC
Where’s Our Sense of Decency?
Anniversary of a Diplomatic Disgrace
Journalism Died Last Night According to Noticeably Not-Dead Journalists Today
Tipsheet

Tens of Thousands of Illegal Migrants Are Heading for the Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 17, 2022 4:30 PM
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

The crisis at the southern border is about to get much worse, border states are preparing for an influx of illegal migrants storming the U.S. 

A border patrol intelligence alert released a report, warning that tens of thousands of illegal migrants are heading for the country. 

According to the report from the Customs Board and Protection, more than 40,000 illegal immigrants are said to be staged in the Mexican State of Chiapas along the Mexico/Guatemala border and will be soon knocking on the doors of U.S. states. 

The source claims that Chiapas is currently seeking travel documents from the Mexican government that will allow them to trek north and legally leave the Mexican border state.

Additionally, nearly 15,000 illegal migrants from Oaxaca are already on their way to the U.S. 

El Paso, Texas has already encountered over 7,000 migrants crossing the border this weekend alone, overwhelming border patrol agents. 

The situation at the border has become so dire that even CNN is taking note of it. 

In a headline titled, “Everyone Can Now Agree, the U.S. Has a Border Crisis,” 

Citing what is one of the biggest arguments between Republicans and Democrats, CNN points out that “no one is now doubting the chaos and potential migrant surge that could be triggered by an imminent policy shift next week.”

The policy shifts the article states is Title 42, a Trump-era policy that is set to be lifted on Wednesday. 

CNN points out that an already strained border is about to stretch to unforeseeable limits. 

Even the most liberal of liberal leaders are acknowledging the problem.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) said that his state does not have the capacity and tools to survive a migrant surge. 

“The fact is, what we've got right now is not working, and it's about to break in a post-(Title) 42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership," he said.

The Biden White House has blatantly ignored the issue, with President Joe Biden saying that there are “more important things” to worry about. 

If, and they will, thousands of illegals cross into the U.S. thanks to Biden’s ignorance, he will be forced by not only Republicans this time, but Democrats who are demanding a change. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The FBI Has Lost All Forms of Trust and Credibility After 'Twitter Files' Revelations Sarah Arnold
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Former Rolling Stone Editor Perfectly Describes the FBI's Relationship With Twitter Matt Vespa
NC Supreme Court Rejects Voter ID Law, Claims It’s Discriminatory Sarah Arnold
Arizona Judge Grants Kari Lake a Win Over Ballot Inspection Against Dem. Katie Hobbs Sarah Arnold
Jordan Peterson Warns the Left is Planning a 'Totalitarian Social Credit System' Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The FBI Has Lost All Forms of Trust and Credibility After 'Twitter Files' Revelations Sarah Arnold