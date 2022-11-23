Democrat Senator Blasts Own Party Over the Border Crisis

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) put his party on full blast over they continue to blatantly ignore the crisis at the border.

During an interview with the Washington Post, Kelly was asked if Democrats have a handle on the ongoing border issues, to which he replied saying “absolutely not.”

Admitting that Democrat lawmakers “don’t understand” the border crisis, Kelly said that “we have to do more in border security. We have to do more in comprehensive immigration reform, especially “dreamers,” but also these visa programs. If you’re a farmer, especially in Southern Arizona, despite having a ready supply of eager workers, you don’t have the visas available and it’s a problem for them.”

Earlier this month, Kelly told reporters that President Joe Biden wreaked havoc on an already secure border.

“It’s a mess. It‘s chaos. It’s crisis after crisis,” Kelly said at the time, adding that there need to be more border patrol agents helping to stop the flow coming into the U.S.

Since Biden has taken office, the 2022 fiscal year saw more than 2.76 million illegal migrants, however, officials say that number is higher since most encounters were never apprehended.

At least five million illegal migrants have entered the country under Biden’s leadership.

Kelly began distancing himself from Democrats earlier this year, throwing Democrats under the bus and saying that none of them will stand up to Biden and his bad policies.

“When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I call them out on it,” Kelly said.

Saying that he supports physical barriers at the border, Kelly criticized Biden’s decision of ending Title 42, arguing that he has pushed back on the administration’s choices several times.

“When the president decided he was going to do something dumb on this and change the rules that would create a bigger crisis, you know, I've told him he was wrong," Kelly said, adding “so I've pushed back on this administration multiple times, and I've got more money on the ground.”