Republican Murkowski Takes Slight Lead In Alaska’s Election Results

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool


10 days after the Midterm Elections, Alaska is still counting votes.

However, as the voting comes closer to an end, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has taken a slight lead over GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka by 968 votes. 

Murkowski has 112,519 votes, 43.3 percent of the total vote share, and Tshibaka has 110,861 votes, 42.7 percent of the votes. 

Alaska goes by a rank-choice voting system which allows voters to list four candidates who advanced from a jungle primary in order of who they prefer to win.

However, if no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes on Election Day, the counting proceeds to a second round where the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and the promise is repeated until only two candidates remain. 

The tabulation of second choice votes is scheduled to begin on November 23, leaving election results unknown until at least another week and a half. 

Tshibaka has previously accused Murkowski of voting to advance President Joe Biden's radical agenda by confirming his administrative agency nominees and campaigned on more conservative populist issues like opposing critical race theory and sexual orientation and gender identity education in schools. 

Murkowski was never former President Trump’s biggest fan after she voted to impeach him. 

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator,” Trump said about Murkowski in 2021, adding that “she’s worse than a Democrat.”


