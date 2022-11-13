Rick Scott Believes He Knows Why A Red Wave Was A No-Show
Tipsheet

Rick Scott Believes He Knows Why A Red Wave Was A No-Show

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 13, 2022 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As it was announced late Saturday evening that Democrats are projected to remain in control of the Senate, Republicans are still asking the question of: where did it all go wrong?

The past two years were the years that Republicans should have had a strong chance of flipping longtime blue states red after it is obvious the downward spiral President Joe Biden is taking the country in. 

With the Left’s constant radical messaging of pushing sexualization on kids, driving gas prices up, draining Americans’ wallets, and being soft on crime, it should have been obvious that voters would go another route in this year’s midterm elections. 

However, it only left Republicans disappointed with the results. 

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) believes he knows why the red wave didn’t come as planned. 

“I think we’ve got to reflect now. What didn’t happen?” said Scott, adding, “I think we didn’t have enough of a positive message. We said everything about how bad the Biden agenda was. It’s bad, the Democrats are radical, but we have to have a plan of what we stand for.”

Despite polls showing Republicans were in the lead ahead of the elections, Scott said that the reason the party fell short was that Republican voters didn’t show up to vote, calling it a “complete disaster.”

Now that hopes of controlling the Senate have been dashed, Republicans are shifting their focus on securing the House, which they are projected to take but in a much tighter race. 

Democrats now hold 50 seats while Republicans hold 49. The final results won’t be determined until after the Georgia runoff between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock on December 6. 

However, even if Walker were to win, Democrats would still have control of the Senate because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

