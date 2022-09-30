Senate Republicans Highlight Biden's Many Failures in Just Two Years of His Presidency

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 5:45 PM
Senate Republicans Highlight Biden's Many Failures in Just Two Years of His Presidency

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Senate Republicans released a scathing video highlighting the many failures of President Joe Biden, making sure Americans are aware of the destruction he has created in just two years. 

Titled “The First Years,” the video calls out Biden for “putting America on the wrong track” and escalating issues such as crime, inflation, and economic recession in the country. 

The video, narrated by Sen. Jon Barrasso (R-Wyo), strings together clips of Biden’s critics lambasting him for not being the president Americans need and not keeping true to the promises he made while on the campaign trail. 

“The Biden administration failed America,” Barrasso can be heard saying, pointing out just one of the bad decisions Biden has made, including the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

The two-and-a-half-minute clip put Biden and his fellow Democrat colleagues into their place by making it clear that they are the ones who have caused inflation to skyrocket, a record amount of illegal migrants into the U.S., and crime so bad people have to fear for their lives. 

“Record inflation, endless spending, an economy in a recession, open borders, and surging crime. That is the Biden legacy in just two years,” the video points out. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) can be heard saying “nothing is built, nothing is back, and nothing is better,” while Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) says “they couldn’t have done worse if they had planned to do worse.” 

“A new Senate Republican majority is prepared to lead in a different direction,” Barrasso says, urging viewers to vote Republican if they want a change in the country. 

The video comes less than six weeks before the November midterms, in which Republicans are keen to take control of the House. 

